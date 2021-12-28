Alberta electric grid challenged, operator issues emergency alert during supper hour

The Alberta Electric System Operator declared a Level 2 energy emergency alert Monday evening as the province grappled with frigid temperatures.

Issued at 7:30 p.m., AESO said the alert was in place as "extreme weather" affected the operations of some electrical generation facilities. As of publication, the system remained under a Level 2 alert.

AESO energy alerts are classified on a scale from zero to three, with Level 3 alerts meaning power service to some customers may be temporarily interrupted to guarantee system integrity and maintain required reserve levels.

A Level 2 alert means operating reserves are being used to supply some energy grid requirements, and power service is maintained with load management strategies, including voluntary curtailment, non-essential load and voltage reductions.

During a Level 2 alert, AESO requests emergency energy from neighbouring controllers to help ensure reserves can be maintained.

According to AESO supply reporting as of publication, Alberta's total net generation was more than 10,400 megawatts, with approximately 10,920 megawatts required.

Extreme weather affecting the operations of some generation facilities prompted the AESO to declare an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2 at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. #ABElectricity pic.twitter.com/24UuLHOrlQ — AESO (@theAESO) December 28, 2021

The internal load for the power grid peaked around 6 p.m. Monday, when demand required more than 11,500 megawatts.

"Albertans can help by reducing their use of major appliances, such as delaying doing laundry or starting dishwashers," said EPCOR in a tweet.