Alberta ending agreement to hold people detained on immigration matters

A patch is seen on the shoulder of a Canada Border Services Agency officer's uniform as he listens during an announcement about a seizure of opium, in Tsawwassen, B.C., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. The CBSA says the nearly 2,500 kilograms of opium found within 247 shipping pallets inside marine containers is the largest seizure of opium to date for the agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A patch is seen on the shoulder of a Canada Border Services Agency officer's uniform as he listens during an announcement about a seizure of opium, in Tsawwassen, B.C., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. The CBSA says the nearly 2,500 kilograms of opium found within 247 shipping pallets inside marine containers is the largest seizure of opium to date for the agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island