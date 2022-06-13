Alberta ends pandemic rules including mandatory isolation
All remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions in Alberta will be lifted Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., including mandatory isolation requirements.
According to the province, Alberta will enter Step 3, the last stage of the reopening plan, that will end mandatory isolation and masking on public transit. The change was announced Monday evening by a government news release.
Isolation for anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who has tested positive will only be recommended by the province.
Mandatory masking rules at Alberta Health Services and other health-care facilities will now be determined by individual sites.
"We need to live with COVID-19 while accepting that it will continue to be present," said Jason Copping, minister of health.
"We’ll continue to work to keep Albertans safe by ensuring access to vaccines, antivirals and rapid tests, through ongoing COVID-19 surveillance, and by enhancing health-care system capacity."
According to the province, PCR test positivity and wastewater surveillance data indicate a trend of "declining COVID-19 transmission."
Hospitalization rates have declined since their peak on April 26, the province says, when admissions to hospitals in Alberta for COVID-19 were at 20.7 per day per million population. As of last week, that figure was at 6.6 per day per million population.
The province says it is preparing for the fall and winter respiratory virus season, including maintaining testing and surveillance programs while preparing to expand hospital surge capacity.
In a statement, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said learning to live with COVID-19 does not mean forgetting about it.
"As we bring COVID-19 management in line with other respiratory diseases, it will continue to be vital that we receive our primary vaccine series and any additional booster doses we are eligible for, and continue good habits like washing our hands regularly and avoiding being around others if we feel sick," she said.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon.
Air Canada flight cancellation forces siblings to say goodbye to dying father over phone
A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away were forced to say goodbye over the phone because their Air Canada flight through Toronto Pearson International Airport was cancelled last week.
Alek Minassian sentenced to life in jail with no parole for 25 years in Toronto van attack
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
'Unacceptable': Canada says it was wrong to send official to reception at Russian Embassy
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it was 'unacceptable' that a Canadian representative attended an event hosted at the Russian Embassy, and has vowed it won't happen again.
Two Sikh rally organizers say they were wrongly arrested amid Parliament bomb scare
Two organizers of a Sikh event set to take place on Parliament Hill Saturday say they were arrested and released after being wrongfully identified in connection to a bomb threat in the area.
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Donald Trump's closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president was becoming 'detached from reality' and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power, the committee investigating the Capitol attack was told Monday.
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
How early do you need to arrive for a departing flight? The latest on delays at Toronto Pearson
Cancelled flights and hours-long waits at security and customs have become an all too common occurrence for many travellers trying to navigate Pearson International Airport in recent months.
Calgary
-
Calgary declares state of local emergency as part of flood preparedness
With heavy rains expected and flooding possible, a state of local emergency has been declared in Calgary and will be in place for 14 days, Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced Monday.
-
Alberta ends pandemic rules including mandatory isolation
All remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions in Alberta will be lifted Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., including mandatory isolation requirements.
-
Flood warnings issued for Banff, Canmore and Exshaw
Significant rainfall and an above-average snowpack in Alberta's mountain parks has prompted flood warnings for communities along the Bow River.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Catholic schools to cut 19 teacher positions, introduce a lunch-hour fee
Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools has announced plans to eliminate teaching positions.
-
'Saskatoon deserves it': City council hears passionate pitch to build soccer stadium
Saskatoon city councillors heard a passionate pitch from a group of companies looking to build a soccer stadium.
-
Sask. RCMP seize cocaine, illegal guns in North Battleford drug bust
An investigation has removed 359 grams of cocaine and illegal guns from North Battleford streets, according to RCMP.
Regina
-
Regina Police place time capsule inside wall of new headquarters
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has placed a time capsule inside the walls of its new headquarters.
-
'Harry would be proud': First of three stamps honouring Indigenous leaders unveiled
Friends and family gathered on Monday to celebrate Métis leader Harry Daniels.
-
'I couldn't stop smiling': Two Sask. men each win $100K on Lotto Max Extra
Southern Saskatchewan is home to two more lottery winners after Byron Ewert-Molesky of Regina and Rob Parker of Moose Jaw both won $100,000 from their Lotto Max tickets.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Paramedics who responded to Portapique offer dramatic testimony
Nova Scotia paramedic Melanie Lowe struggled to maintain her composure Monday as she described the night two years ago when four children climbed into her ambulance and described how their parents had just been shot to death.
-
Cassidy Bernard's ex-boyfriend pleads guilty to manslaughter in her death
The ex-boyfriend of Cassidy Bernard has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in her death. Dwight Austin Isadore had initially been charged with second-degree murder, but the Crown accepted a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter Monday in Port Hawkesbury Supreme Court.
-
N.B. cannabis farm looking for volunteer testers for its product
A cannabis company in New Brunswick is looking for volunteers to sample their products for free and provide feedback.
Toronto
-
Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon.
-
Alek Minassian sentenced to life in jail with no parole for 25 years in Toronto van attack
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
-
Air Canada flight cancellation forces siblings to say goodbye to dying father over phone
A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away were forced to say goodbye over the phone because their Air Canada flight through Toronto Pearson International Airport was cancelled last week.
Montreal
-
'It's been too long': Quebec man recounts trying to save boy in backyard pool
Joe Pereira was watching TV at his home in Repentigny, Que. Sunday afternoon when his wife came inside telling him a neighbour two doors down from them was screaming for help after her five-year-old son had fallen in her pool.
-
Manitoba will intervene if Supreme Court hears battle over Quebec secularism law
The Manitoba government would move to join the battle against Quebec's law on religious symbols if it were to go before the Supreme Court of Canada, says the province's justice minister.
-
'Unacceptable': Yearbooks at Montreal-area school recalled after racist entry
A West Island high school confiscated over 900 yearbooks after a student snuck racist language into his biography.
Ottawa
-
Lack of doctors pushing parents to ER, despite calls from CHEO
Parents of young children say they would avoid going to the emergency room if they could get an appointment with a doctor in a timely fashion.
-
Two Sikh rally organizers say they were wrongly arrested amid Parliament bomb scare
Two organizers of a Sikh event set to take place on Parliament Hill Saturday say they were arrested and released after being wrongfully identified in connection to a bomb threat in the area.
-
Pressure to speed up Ottawa LRT launch felt in earliest days, inquiry hears
The first day of public hearings in the inquiry into Ottawa’s trouble-plagued LRT system heard testimony that there was pressure from the mayor and council to have the system launched as quickly as possible.
Kitchener
-
Woman arrested in relation to Brayden Ferrall homicide
Court documents obtained by CTV News allege Kathleen Bacon knew who murdered Ferrall and helped the killer escape sometime between Feb. 20 and Feb. 23.
-
Pride flags vandalized at southwestern Ontario schools
Pride flags at four southwestern Ontario schools were torn down and vandalized over the weekend. These are just the latest incidents targeting symbols of the LGBTQ2S+ community in the last month.
-
Day camp spots in Waterloo region in high demand
Finding a spot at a local day camp may be a challenge if you’re not already registered.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon.
-
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
-
Two Timmins doctors make 'Human Rights Hall of Fame' for fighting opioid crisis
Doctors Louisa Marion-Bellemare and Julie Samson -- who are fighting the opioid crisis -- are now officially inducted into the 'Timmins Human Rights Wall of Fame,' joining more than a dozen others.
Winnipeg
-
Ebb and Flow family seeking answers after grandmother found dead in field near Winnipeg
The family of a mother and grandmother from Ebb and Flow First Nation, who was living with mobility issues and had been frequenting downtown Winnipeg homeless shelters, wants to know how she ended up dead in a field north of the city.
-
Thunderstorm, rain prompts overland flood watch in Manitoba
Forecasted thunderstorms and rain on its way to parts of Manitoba have prompted the province to issue a flood watch.
-
Kayaker finds human remains on the banks of Lake Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a kayaker discovered human remains in the Grand Marais area over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Tax gas companies, give that money back to struggling Canadians: Green party leaders to Trudeau
Political leaders in three Canadian provinces are calling for federal action as gas prices reach record highs across the country.
-
'Unlicensed, unsafe and unwelcome': Illegal ride-hail operators fined by Richmond RCMP
A crackdown on unlicensed ride-hail operations in Richmond, B.C., has resulted in four drivers being dinged with nearly $1,800 in fines each.
-
19 police officers from 8 B.C. departments under investigation over misconduct allegations
Due to the number of B.C. police departments whose officers are facing misconduct allegations stemming from a recent training course, the claims will be investigated by an out-of-province agency.
Vancouver Island
-
2 dead after reported hostage situation in Campbell River, B.C.
Two people are dead in Campbell River, B.C., after a dramatic incident at the Discovery Harbour marina unfolded early Monday morning.
-
5 arrested after old-growth logging protesters block Vancouver Island highway
Protesters with the group Save Old Growth blocked all northbound traffic on the Patricia Bay Highway near the BC Ferries Swartz Bay terminal on Monday morning.
-
Victoria police warn of suspicious incident at elementary school
Victoria police are notifying the community of a suspicious incident that occurred near Sir James Douglas Elementary School on Monday afternoon.