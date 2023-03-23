Alberta Energy Regulator cites company for causing seismic events

The Alberta Energy Regulator has cited a company for causing a series of seismic events in the Peace River region.

The regulator says it has issued an Environmental Protection Order to Obsidian Energy Ltd. for seismic events in the area between Nov. 29, 2022, and March 16.

It says the company injecting water into a well induced the seismic events and the order is intended to protect Albertans by preventing it from happening again.

The order says Obsidian must submit plans and take actions to reduce the frequency and magnitude of the events.

The company must also establish seismic monitoring in the surrounding area and install equipment within a 10-kilometre radius of the disposal operation to measure vibration.

The regulator's order issued Thursday came hours after a new report by Canadian seismologists that says the largest recorded earthquake in Alberta's history was not a natural event, but was most likely caused by disposal of oilsands wastewater.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2023.