EDMONTON -- Alberta’s top doctor will give her first December update after she reported the highest daily COVID-19 case count to close out November.

Entering December, Alberta has 16,454 active cases, 96 patients in ICU out of the 453 in hospital, and 541 deaths.

Nearly 400 schools are closing in on 1,500 cases of the coronavirus, with more than 200 of them with multiple infections.

Dozens of long-term and acute care facilities, the majority in the Edmonton and Calgary zones, are also experiencing outbreaks.

Edmonton’s South Terrace Continuing Care Centre has had more than 200 cases of the disease and 26 deaths.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will address Albertans at 3:30 p.m. Watch live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.