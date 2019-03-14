

Environment Minister Shannon Phillips has issued a ministerial order to remediate the former Domtar wood processing site in northeast Edmonton.

The order was issued Thursday in response to recommendations from the Environmental Appeals Board, and calls for further testing of the site and a timeline for plans to clean it up.

According to a report based on evidence received at a hearing in Oct. 2018, the contamination does not pose an immediate danger to residents in the area; however, the recommendations do not take into account the report from Alberta Health Services which say the hazardous materials could pose a human health risk.

The Domtar site was operated from 1924 to 1987 at 44 Street NW and 127 Avenue NW and manufactured treated wood products, such as telephone poles and railway ties.