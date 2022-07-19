Alberta expanding supports and consolidating services for victims of crime
The Alberta government plans to expand the range of supports available to victims of crime starting this fall.
Justice Minister Tyler Shandro says the changes, set to begin Sept. 1, aim to give additional help to victims of violence who face complex and unique problems.
Among the changes, victims needing help coping with a severe brain injury would be able to access up to $100,000 with ongoing supplemental benefits of $1,000 a month.
Victims of human trafficking would be eligible for up to $1,000 for temporary accommodation and up to $5,000 for relocation expenses.
Families of homicide victims can be reimbursed for funeral expenses up to $12,500.
Partners fleeing domestic violence can receive up to $1,000 for emergency travel expenses.
Up to $12,000 for counselling is to be made available immediately to those affected by serious Criminal Code offences, including for families of homicide victims and minors who witness domestic violence.
“Even with our best efforts, crime can happen anywhere and to anyone. And when it happens, it’s critical we have a system that’s in place here in Alberta which stands with victims every step along the way,” Shandro told a news conference in Sylvan Lake, Alta., Tuesday.
“We know the previous financial benefits program was not quick enough and simply did not provide enough immediate support to those who are coping with trauma. And that was not acceptable.”
Shandro said the government also plans to streamline the victim services process over the next year.
Right now, services are administered by 62 governance boards and delivered through community-based organizations, such as sexual assault centres and police-based victims services unit.
The province plans to organize the system through four regional boards, matching RCMP administrative areas, and employ centralized support staff to make sure there is continuity and equality of help no matter where a person lives.
The province budgets about $63 million a year for victim services.
That fund is now to be solely dedicated to supports for victims of crime and other public safety initiatives — like drug treatment courts and Crown prosecutors — are to be funded through general revenues.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2022.
