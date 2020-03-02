EDMONTON -- Travellers returning to Alberta from Iran are now being asked to self-isolate for two weeks as coronavirus cases continue to increase across the world.

On Monday, Alberta's top doctor, Deena Hinshaw, said there are still no confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in the province.

"However, with increasing spread around the world it is even more likely that we will eventually see cases in Alberta."

Iran is the second region Alberta has added to its self-isolation request, behind Hubei, China, after coronavirus cases surpassed the 1,500-mark.

"Most of the most recent cases in Canada have been identified in returning travellers from Iran and also as we see the situation in Iran unfold, we are concerned that there's community spread at a quite high rate in that country," Hinshaw said.

Last week, Alberta asked travellers also coming back from mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Japan and Italy to monitor their symptoms for 14 days after returning.

Hinshaw said the decision to ask people returning from Iran to self-isolate for two weeks was not made lightly, but the province is exercising an "abundance of caution."

The province is also asking those who came back from Iran in the past 14 days to call Health Link at 811.

According to research by Johns Hopkins University, there are 90,306 coronavirus cases across the world, including 27 in Canada. Three more people were diagnosed with the virus in Ontario on Monday, bringing the province's total to 18.

Hinshaw maintained it's important to practice good hygiene habits, like covering cough and sneezes, regularly washing your hands and not touching your face.