

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Weeks after selling their home and the majority of their belongings, an Alberta family is leaving on a nine-month adventure around the world.

Geoff and Patty Turnquist, their nine-year-old son, Reid, and their seven-year-old daughter, Lela, leave Tuesday on a flight to Beijing. Their first two months are planned: With just a backpack each, they’ll visit Hong Kong, Shanghai, Japan, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

After that, they’ll play it by ear.

“We don’t want to have anything too planned out so that we’re able to change if we like some place longer, or want to move on quicker, or talk to other travelers and they recommend places to go to,” Patty said.

She and Geoff said they’ve always had the travel bug—and now their kids do, too.

Three years ago, they began thinking about a trip like the one on which they’re about to embark.

Then last year, the family went on a backpacking trip in Sweden and Norway for 10 days to meet some of Geoff’s distant relatives. Patty said the kids did so well with the flights and taking care of their packs it turned their upcoming trip “into more of a reality.”

“We’re all healthy. You never know what’s going to happen,” Geoff recalled thinking. “So we had put it out that we are selling our home, and small town, word travels fast. We got an offer and we accepted.”

So they said, let’s do it now. “And now, it’s Tuesday,” he laughed.

The timing was perfect in other ways. Patty was able to take a leave of absence from ATB Financial, where she’ll find a new position once the family returns and settles into a new home. Geoff, who owns SupplementalInsurance.ca, plans to continue working on the road.

“Our other thoughts were that the kids are young enough that we can homeschool them and they still like each other and they still like us, so we thought it was a good time to leave to be able to leave,” Patty said.

“No, we do not like each other,” Lela interjected, giggling.

Her brother shrugged. “It depends.”

The Turnquists said it has been a “very busy” three weeks finalizing the details of the sale and organizing for the beginning of their trip.

Geoff said it took a convoy of 12 vehicles to move to their home in Falher, about 430 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. They left the town of 1,000 on Friday with just a 7x14 enclosed trailer of possessions.

The father said he enjoyed the family’s time in northern Alberta, and even acted as a councillor for a short period, but that it was “time to move on and look for other problems and struggles in other countries and help other people.”

They’ve received one offer from an organization in India to attend an elementary school and share stories about life in Canada. If any other opportunities come up, the Turnquists said they’ll take them.

Geoff considers the trip an “education” for his son and daughter.

“(It’ll be) a first-hand view of the world, not just what they see on TV, and what people tell them, and even read in books. They get to see exactly what is out there—the good and the bad.”

The Turnquists plan on sharing their experience via a website, and Instagram and Facebook pages.

“We’d like to inspire more people to get up and get out and go and check the world out, visit other cultures, immerse themselves if they can in the culture, not just go on the all-expenses-paid, free-booze trips. Go out there and try to get to know people and see how they live as well.”

With files from Nicole Weisberg