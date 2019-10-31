The latest Alberta report says farmers are making significant progress getting crops in the bin.

The province estimates that 74 per cent of all crops are combined.

Harvest progress on all crops is eight points behind the five-year average.

Dryland estimated yields are very slightly above the five and ten-year averages for the reporting week.

No change reported since last week in the fall seeded crop conditions: poor ratings are estimated at three per cent, fair at 23 per cent, good is 71 per cent with three per cent rated excellent.

Pasture ratings are also similar to last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 31