EDMONTON -- A house fire that left three children and two adults dead in central Alberta has been deemed an accident by officials.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner announced the update on Dec. 24, nearly three weeks after the deadly Dec. 5 blaze in Rochfort Bridge.

The hamlet is eight kilometres east of Mayerthorpe, some 130 kilometres northwest of Alberta’s capital city.

The bodies of the five killed were found one day after the fire. Officials originally found a single body, and later located four others during a more extensive search.

They were identified by family and community members as married couple Marvin and Janet Gibbs, and the pair’s three grandchildren.

"They loved each other very much. They were almost never apart," Marvin's daughter, Mysty Schallock, told CTV News Edmonton after the event.

Neighbours and relatives said the pair’s world revolved around their grandchildren, who had been living with them.

Amidst the heartbreak, family said they were struggling to understand how the tragedy happened.

"It's mind boggling,” Schallock said. Her father had been a volunteer firefighter.

"How (is) someone who is well trained and has helped other people out of the same situation (unable) to get himself out?" asked.

Lac Ste. Anne County is encouraging residents to ask for help in coping with the loss.