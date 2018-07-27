An Alberta firefighter has lost his life while he was helping to battle wildfires in another province.

Premier Rachel Notley said in a statement that Jerry Gadwa, a resident of Kehewin Cree Nation, was helping with firefighting efforts near the town of Red Lake, about 100 km east of the Manitoba boundary.

“We are one country, and we look out for one another. Mr. Gadwa and his fellow firefighters were in Ontario fighting to defend the well-being of their fellow Canadians. The sacrifice they and their families make is extraordinary and is felt heavily in hearts throughout Alberta and across Canada,” she said in a statement.

She offered the government's condolences to Gadwa’s family, friends and colleagues, and said his brave and selfless actions will be remembered.

A spokeswoman with Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed the death and said it is under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Firefighters in Ontario are battling dozens of forest fires in northern Ontario, many of which are still out of control.

Crews from across Canada, including Alberta, as well as from the United States and Mexico are in Ontario providing help.

