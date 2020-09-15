EDMONTON -- Firefighters from Alberta will be travelling to Oregon to assist with wildfire efforts in the state.

This week 45 firefighters from Alberta are travelling to Oregon to assist with wildfire efforts. They will be following strict COVID-19 protocols in the U.S. and once they return. Alberta Wildfire is happy to assist international partners through our resource-sharing agreements. pic.twitter.com/ckFl0OZVrb — Alberta Wildfire (@AlbertaWildfire) September 15, 2020

Areas all across Canada have seen smoke from the wildfires in the United States. Air quality advisories are in place for some areas of southern Alberta due to the smoke.

Alberta Wildfire said on social media they will be following strict COVID-19 protocols while in the U.S. and when back in Canada.

Earlier this year crews from Alberta and around Canada travelled to Australia to help with wildfires there.