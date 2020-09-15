Advertisement
Alberta firefighters heading to Oregon to help battle wildfires
Published Tuesday, September 15, 2020 9:58PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 16, 2020 10:47AM MDT
A fire warning sign is seen through the smoke in Sandy, Ore., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Rachel La Corte)
EDMONTON -- Firefighters from Alberta will be travelling to Oregon to assist with wildfire efforts in the state.
Areas all across Canada have seen smoke from the wildfires in the United States. Air quality advisories are in place for some areas of southern Alberta due to the smoke.
Alberta Wildfire said on social media they will be following strict COVID-19 protocols while in the U.S. and when back in Canada.
Earlier this year crews from Alberta and around Canada travelled to Australia to help with wildfires there.