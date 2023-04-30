Alberta First Nation to receive funding from Toronto Blue Jays charity for baseball diamond

The Louis Bull Tribe of Masckwacis is one of 15 organizations across Canada that will receive money from the Toronto Blue Jays Jays Care Foundation.

The money will be used to build, refurbish or enhance community baseball diamond infrastructure for children through the foundation's Field of Dreams Program.

A total of $1.5 million will be spent across the following 15 community diamonds:

Maskwacis, Alberta – Louis Bull Tribe Peachland, British Columbia – District of Peachland Dakota Plains, Manitoba – Dakota Plains School McCreary, Manitoba – McCreary Minor Baseball Elsipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick – Elsipogtog Sports & Recreation Harvey, New Brunswick – Harvey Minor Baseball Association Plaster Rock, New Brunswick – Village of Plaster Rock Sackville, New Brunswick – Sackville Minor Baseball Association Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador – Gander Minor Baseball Halifax, Nova Scotia – BGC Greater Halifax Clubs Kingston, Ontario – Kingston Thunder Baseball Association Lappe, Ontario – Lappe & Area Local Services Board Toronto, Ontario – Ryerson Community School Lac-Mégantic, Quebec – Association de Baseball Mineur de Lac-Mégantic Whitehorse, Yukon Territory – Softball Yukon

"Through the building of these baseball diamonds, youth will have the opportunity to form lasting relationships and a sense of belonging, learn valuable life-skills from positive role models, and grow through the power of sport and play," said Jays Care Foundation executive director Robert Witchel in a news release.

"We look forward to seeing the positive impact of these projects for years to come."

Organizations were selected after submitting proposals to the foundation.