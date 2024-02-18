Alberta First Nations seek answers on carbon capture and storage plans
Seven Alberta First Nations have banded together to seek answers as industry and government move on billion-dollar plans to inject and store millions of tonnes of greenhouse gases underneath or adjacent to their traditional lands.
"We don't know how pumping carbon underground will affect our lakes, our rivers — even our underground reservoirs," said councillor Michael Lameman of Beaver Lake Cree Nation, one of the members of the Treaty 6 working group.
"(Industry's) been vague, not very forthcoming."
The working group includes Heart Lake First Nation, Beaver Lake Cree Nation, Whitefish Lake First Nation, Kehewin Cree Nation, Frog Lake First Nation, Cold Lake First Nations and Onion Lake Cree Nation. Saddle Lake Cree Nation is observing the group.
"There's lots to be checked as far as the project relates to both the safety of the environment and the communities," said Darryl Steinhauer, consultation co-ordinator for Whitefish Lake.
"The (carbon capture) project is inclusive of eight Nations where people are not only practising their treaty rights but living there day to day. Safety is a big concern."
Industry says it's doing its best.
"We are in the early stages of consultation with communities," said a statement from Kendall Dilling, head of Pathways Alliance, which represents 95 per cent of Alberta's oilsands production. "We are dedicated to working together with Treaty 6 First Nations and ongoing discussions will take place in a confidential manner."
A Pathways spokeswoman said the first project-related applications are expected by the end of next month.
"Focusing initially on the proposed right-of-way for the CO2 transportation network, Pathways now intends to target filing applications under the Public Lands Act in (the first quarter)," Jerrica Goodwin said in an email.
Indigenous communities, who watch the promotional TV ads and hear the support from politicians, say they feel the momentum building.
"We're hearing a lot of concerns," said Steinhauer. "(Councillors) are getting called in the evening about it, saying 'Hey, what's going on?' "
The bands would like to know.
"The Pathways Alliance has not provided our First Nations with any reports or data assessing the potential risks associated with the storage of carbon adjacent to and beneath our reserve lands," says an Oct. 13 letter from the First Nations to Pathways.
GARGANTUAN SCHEME
Pathways Alliance is proposing a gargantuan scheme to capture carbon dioxide from 13 oilsands facilities, pipe it hundreds of kilometres south and pump it from at least 16 injection wells to more than a kilometre underground. There, porous limestone underneath a layer of solid rock salt is to hold it fast.
The first phase is budgeted at $16.5 billion and will stash up to 12 million tonnes of carbon a year by 2030. Depending on who's measuring, that's between 12 and 17 per cent of the oilsands' annual emissions.
Advocates say projects such as the Boundary Dam power plant in Saskatchewan and Shell's Quest project outside Edmonton prove carbon capture and storage can work. Quest injects about a million tonnes of carbon dioxide underground annually.
Others say leakage — especially through poorly sealed oil and gas wells or into groundwater — remains a concern.
Alberta's underground carbon tank is vast. A Pathways map suggests its proposed storage hub covers thousands of square kilometres of northeastern Alberta.
That map does not show any reserve lands or First Nations communities, although there are 11 such areas within or adjacent to it.
"The map of the proposed sequestration hub … is premised on the notion that our First Nations and our reserve lands either do not exist or we simply don’t matter," says the letter from the First Nations.
APPROVAL PROCESS
The approval process for the project also raises concerns.
Renato Gandia, spokesman for the Alberta Energy Regulator, said the agency will only review facilities that capture carbon, pipelines that transport it and wells that inject it. It won't consider what's injected or how it behaves after injection.
"A carbon sequestration tenure or agreement from the government of Alberta is required if a company wants to apply for a CCS project," he wrote in an email.
Permits for a carbon capture and storage project are granted directly by the energy minister. While applications require monitoring and cleanup plans, the regulations do not mention public input.
"It appears that the regulatory regime is going to consist of a series of isolated, low-level regulatory applications," said Clayton Leonard, lawyer for several of the First Nations in the working group.
Pore space under reserve lands is owned by First Nations. Leonard said it's unlikely that carbon dioxide injected into Crown land can be kept from seeping under reserves.
"I don't think you can talk about pore space with that neat boundary to it."
Leonard said information gleaned from public meetings held in non-reserve communities suggests injection wells will be located close to reserves.
"That really raises our level of concern."
Meanwhile, Steinhauer said he continues to face questions from band members every day.
"Grocery shopping isn't as quick any more as it used to be."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 officers, 1 first responder shot and killed at the scene of a domestic call in Minnesota
Two police officers and one first responder were shot and killed early Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb, according to a law enforcement association.
Israel strikes across Gaza as U.S. says it will block another cease-fire resolution at the UN
Israeli strikes across Gaza killed at least 18 people overnight into Sunday, according to medics and witnesses, as the United States said it would veto another draft UN cease-fire resolution.
Homeless N.L. man lives on $175 a month. Federal housing monitor says it’s not enough
People on government income support programs are increasingly ending up in tents or homeless encampments, community workers said as they applauded Canada’s housing advocate's recent call to boost minimum wages and social assistance rates.
'Bob Marley: One Love' stirs up US$27.7M weekend, 'Madame Web' flops
Paramount Pictures’' Bob Marley biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" outperformed expectations to debut at No. 1 at the box office with a US$27.7 million opening weekend, while Sony's "Madame Web" flopped with one of the lowest debuts for a movie centered on a Marvel character.
'Makes me feel sick': Sex offender's return to Calgary alarming for some
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
A 104-year-old's secret? Be kind, she says, after receiving more than 1,500 birthday cards
Louise Pelley asked for 104 birthday cards for her 104th birthday on Feb. 1, 2024. Members of her community and from around the world smashed those expectations after she was showered with more than 1,500 notes and cards.
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Canada holds 'workshops' for Indian officials on rule of law amid Trudeau, Modi spat
As experts urge Canada to ease the strain after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of helping kill a Canadian, Ottawa is turning to the world of slideshows and flow charts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
'Makes me feel sick': Sex offender's return to Calgary alarming for some
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
-
Calgary’s University District celebrates Sunday with free Winter Pop-Up featuring live music, s’mores and ice skating
If you’re looking for a way to spend a beautiful Sunday afternoon in northwest Calgary, the University District is hosting a free Winter Pop-Up.
-
Hometown engagement allows naval lieutenant to share the benefits of a military career
Naval Warfare Officer Lieutenant Rhys Davies grew up in Cochrane. He was back in Alberta Saturday after spending four and a half months aboard HMCS Vancouver.
Saskatoon
-
Police investigate a homicide after Saskatoon man was shot
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was shot in a home overnight.
-
Four Sask. egg brands recalled over possible salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some egg brands are being recalled in Saskatchewan due to possible salmonella contamination.
-
Winter Shines Festival brings warmth to downtown Saskatoon
Both Saskatoon and its winter shine with the Nutrien Winter Shines Festival.
Regina
-
Here are some things to do in Regina for Family Day
There are plenty of things to do on Family Day around the Queen City.
-
Four Sask. egg brands recalled over possible salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some egg brands are being recalled in Saskatchewan due to possible salmonella contamination.
-
Suspect in Regina church fire arrested
A 31-year-old man is facing charges after setting fire to a church earlier this month.
Atlantic
-
Body of Daniel Robichaud, missing ice sailor, found in N.B.
The body of Daniel Robichaud, a 64-year-old man from Grand-Digue, N.B., was found Saturday, according to RCMP.
-
Despite 2,000 tree loss, Mactaquac Provincial Park bouncing back and ready to host Family Day crowd
Mactaquac Provincial Park is gearing up to host a number of Family Day activities Monday, its first big event since a wind storm took out over 2,000 trees just before Christmas.
-
Prime Minister appoints new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia
In a news release on Sunday, the Prime Minister announced the appointment of the Honourable R. Lester Jesudason as a judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division) and the new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division).
Toronto
-
Toronto police to provide update on pair of shootings in North York
An update is expected from Toronto police today on two shootings in North York that left one person dead and another in critical condition.
-
It's Family Day long weekend. Here's what will be open and closed this holiday Monday
Some businesses will be closed this Monday due to the Family Day long weekend. Here's what will be open and closed this holiday Monday.
-
Things to do in Toronto this Family Day long weekend
There’s lots going on in Toronto this Family Day long weekend so we’ve curated a list for your consideration. Here’s some of what’s going on in the city during the holiday.
Montreal
-
Quebec teens brought Naloxone to a party, just in case. Then they saved a girl's life
A teenage girl from Quebec's Eastern Townships survived an opioid overdose last month thanks to two of her classmates.
-
Shooting victim in Little Italy was brother of reputed gang leader
The victim of the midnight shooting in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood on Saturday was the brother of reputed gang leader Jean-Philippe Célestin, a source confirmed to CTV News.
-
Snowdon toy store closing; owner blames new bus lane
After being in operation for more than seven decades, the owner of Jack & Jill says a new bus lane is hurting business.
Ottawa
-
Pileup on Highway 401 east of Brockville, Ont. causes traffic tie-up
Westbound lanes of Highway 401 east of Brockville have reopened after being closed because of a pileup earlier in the day.
-
Man in critical condition after east-end shooting
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday night.
-
OHL player Connor Lockhart returns after police investigation, 'indefinite suspension'
Connor Lockhart, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player who was under investigation by both police and the league, returned to the Oshawa Generals lineup Saturday night following the conclusion of those investigations.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Disappointment in doula deceiver sentence, college president’s controversial comments, Stanley tumbler mix-up
Disappointment after a doula deceiver sentenced, Conestoga College’s president faces criticism over comments, and a Guelph man unknowingly buying a stolen car round out the most-read stories of this week.
-
Unions want Conestoga College's president to step down over derogatory comments
Conestoga College's president is facing criticism for derogatory comments he made about another college president. Now two of the school's unions are suggesting that John Tibbits should step down.
-
What's open and closed for Family Day
Some businesses, stores and offices will be closed on Monday for Family Day. Here's a quick list of what you can expect.
Northern Ontario
-
Police stress ice safety after snowmobile goes through the ice in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to be cautious after a snow machine went through thin ice near the North Bay marina on Friday.
-
Feds rule out carbon price pause despite inflation
The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.
-
More anti-worker violence alleged on northern Ont. picket line: CUPE
The Canadian Union of Public Employees is condemning reports of more acts of violence against striking municipal workers in Black-River Matheson and called out the Ontario Government for allowing the use of ‘scabs.’
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest woman in 1-year-old's death
A one-year-old boy has died and Manitoba RCMP has one person in custody.
-
'Not making any promises': Unknown if the River Trail will reopen this season after second closure
With another shutdown of the Nestaweya River Trail on Saturday, its future for the rest of the season is up in the air.
-
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Vancouver
-
Man shot in Abbotsford carjacking, suspects arrested after manhunt in Coquitlam
A man was shot during a vehicle robbery in Abbotsford Saturday evening, according to authorities.
-
Serious crash closes Highway 1 in Burnaby
A section of Highway 1 eastbound in Burnaby is expected to remain mostly closed throughout Sunday morning due to a serious overnight crash.
-
Paprika the red panda moves in to new home at Greater Vancouver Zoo
A red panda named Paprika was introduced to her would-be mate at the Greater Vancouver Zoo Saturday as part of an effort to help increase the population of the endangered species.
Vancouver Island
-
Medical emergency sends BC Ferries vessel back to dock, delays long-weekend sailings
Some long weekend travellers between Metro Vancouver and Nanaimo saw major delays Saturday morning, after a medical emergency forced a BC Ferries vessel to return to dock in Horseshoe Bay.
-
Prescription drug seized during investigation into dead body found outside Campbell River, RCMP say
Mounties in Campbell River say an investigation that began when a body was found in a remote area outside of town has resulted in a seizure of drugs and weapons.
-
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.