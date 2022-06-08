Alberta First Nations want consultation, benefits from oilsands carbon storage plans

Suncor Energy Inc. says production at the Syncrude oilsands complex is expected to ramp up to full production in early to mid-September after a power disruption in June that shut down operations. A dump truck works near the Syncrude oil sands extraction facility near the city of Fort McMurray, Alberta on Sunday June 1, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Suncor Energy Inc. says production at the Syncrude oilsands complex is expected to ramp up to full production in early to mid-September after a power disruption in June that shut down operations. A dump truck works near the Syncrude oil sands extraction facility near the city of Fort McMurray, Alberta on Sunday June 1, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden goes to Kimmel, Trudeau meets Barbados counterpart on day 1 of Summit of the Americas

U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are charting markedly different paths today at the Summit of the Americas. Before his leader-level meetings get underway, Biden is sitting down to tape an appearance with talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel. Trudeau, who arrived in Los Angeles late Tuesday, is getting down to work on environmental priorities with Barbados counterpart Mia Mottley.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island