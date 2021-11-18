Alberta funding $131M in new emission reduction projects

EDMONTON -

The Alberta government is providing $131 million in funding towards seven emission reduction projects.

The province claims the projects will create 2,200 jobs and cut nearly three million tonnes of emission between now and 2030.

“We are moving Alberta forward with climate policies that are creating jobs and actually reducing emissions,” said Premier Jason Kenney.

The funded projects will be led by energy companies and include the construction of a new carbon capture and storage project, the creation of a blue hydrogen plant, and the installation of heat-recovery technology at a mine facility.

Alberta has touted a number of similar investments throughout the month as signs the province sits at the edge of an economic boom.

On Wednesday, the province announced nearly $50 million in funding for projects advancing clean energy innovation.

The previous week, a $2.5-billion carbon-neutral ammonia and methanol production facility was announced in northern Alberta, as well as a$4.3-billion investment in a new cloud computing operation in Calgary.

Kenney on Wednesday called it "one of the biggest weeks in the history of the Alberta economy."