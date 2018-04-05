

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





The Government of Alberta has announced 29 projects that have been chosen to receive funding to fight the ongoing opioid crisis.

These projects will focus on reducing stigma, helping people learn where they can find life-saving resources and educating families, friends and neighbours on how they could potentially save a life.

Amy Graves an Edmonton woman who lost her brother seven years ago when he consumed part of a prescription hydromorph tablet, says the stigma back then remains to this day.

“Hurtful things were said to me and my family” Graves says, “along the lines of he deserved to die, he made a choice.”

Graves was on hand as the Alberta government released early numbers in 2018 showing fatalities in the opioid crisis continuing to rise.

Last year according to the province’s opioid data report, 68 people died from fentanyl and carfentanil poisoning during the first six weeks of 2017. This year 91 people have died within the same time frame.

1.4 million dollars will go to more than two dozen Alberta centres. The Mustard Seed Church a funding recipient is grateful to educate with their small share, but know the problem is bigger, extending far beyond the inner city.

“It looks more like your neighbour, more like your mom, more like your brother”, Mustard Seed Church’s Landon Hildebrand told CTV.

Alberta’s funded projects include:

$446,000 to seven projects that are provincial in scope

$65,000 to three projects in southern Alberta

$328,000 to seven projects in the Calgary region

$65,000 to one project in central Alberta

$275,000 to seven projects in the Edmonton region

$220,000 to four projects in northern Alberta

The province has also distributed more than 49,000 free naloxone kits, and more than 3,300 overdose reversals have been reported.

They are also committing operating funds to six supervised consumption sites and are increasing access to opioid treatment programs.

Last year, 589 people in Alberta died of an apparent fentanyl poisoning.