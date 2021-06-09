EDMONTON -- The Alberta government is ending its involvement in the Keystone XL project after the pipeline's presidential approval permit was revoked in January.

In a news release, the government says it has reached a deal with TC energy for "an orderly exit from the KXL project and partnership."

Final costs to the government "are expected to be materially within $1.3 billion," according to the release.

"We remain disappointed and frustrated with the circumstances surrounding the Keystone XL project, including the cancellation of the presidential permit for the pipeline’s border crossing," Alberta Premier Jason Kenney wrote in the release.

"We will work with our U.S. partners to ensure that we are able to meet U.S. energy demands through the responsible development and transportation of our resources."

Alberta's investment in the Keystone pipeline included $1.5 billion in equity investment and a $6 billion loan guarantee in 2021.

Construction on the project was suspended after U.S. President Joe Biden revoked its permit on Jan. 20.