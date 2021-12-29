Alberta government 'failing' to properly plan for school return: board chair, teacher's union

With just days to go before Alberta students are set to go back into their classrooms, some education officials expressed frustration that they've yet to see updated COVID-19 guidance from the provincial government.

On Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney said his government was still working on a plan.

On Wednesday, Alberta posted a record 2,775 new cases of the virus.

Many postsecondary students in the province had already been moved to remote learning in response to rapid Omicron variant spread, but the plan for K-12 learners was still unclear.

"It's not like we didn't see this coming, and once again the government is failing to plan accordingly to what we're seeing around us," said Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teachers' Association.

He stopped short of calling for schools to be closed, but asked for standard rules on "masking, improved ventilation, ongoing testing, consistent reporting to parents and public and, where possible, cohorting."

The chair of Edmonton Public Schools shared Schilling's frustration with the province.

"It's like a bad Deja vu in some ways," Trisha Estabrooks said.

"Again, this kind of crisis, uncertain scenario where there's a bunch of moving pieces and a bunch of different moving factors, and here we are a week before kids go back to school. And so, (I'm) really hoping that we can have some clarity from this provincial government sooner rather than later."

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange hadn't tweeted anything about schools since Dec. 17 when she wished students a nice holiday break, and she was not at Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing.

Kenney said the government was working on a protocol, and he promised an announcement later this week.

"On the question of schools, we are discussing within the government, we're looking at what other jurisdictions are doing in terms of the plan forward," he said on Tuesday.

Edmonton public students were set to return to in-person classes on Jan. 3, and Catholic students on Jan. 4.

In a statement, Edmonton Catholic Schools said officials were waiting for direction from Alberta Education, and they were ready to pivot to online learning if needed

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb