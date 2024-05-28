Alberta government limits debate on contentious bills, drawing Opposition anger
Alberta’s government is limiting legislature debate time to pass four controversial bills, a tactic the Opposition New Democrats say runs roughshod over the democratic process.
With the spring sitting set to wrap up this week, Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party government is passing motions to limit debate to one hour at each stage for the bills.
The NDP said Tuesday the tactic stifles elected members who won't have a chance to voice concerns from constituents about the proposed legislation.
Three of the bills have been characterized by critics, including rural municipal leaders, as an authoritarian power grab.
One would give the province the power to veto federal funding deals with cities, towns and universities, while another would give Smith’s cabinet authority to overturn local bylaws it finds unsavoury.
NDP Leader Rachel Notley said the UCP is now pushing legislation through at a record pace.
She said the average time for debate on a bill under the NDP, and the UCP when Jason Kenney was in charge, has now dropped by half under Smith.
"She's using this legislature to consolidate power in her office."
A third bill will push provincial elections into the fall, instead of the spring, and gives more authority to the province to step in on local responses to emergencies like wildfires and droughts.
The fourth will pave the way for Smith to re-haul the public health-care system, the most expensive line in the budget, creating four new bureaucracies that report directly to her health minister.
"The consequences people will feel, and the more they feel the consequences, the more they will probably care about the fact that it was jammed through in a way that has made Alberta probably the least democratic jurisdiction in the Commonwealth," said Notley.
Among the four, the only bill the government has moved to change in response to feedback has still inspired an ad campaign against it.
Alberta Municipalities - the organization representing towns, cities and villages - confirmed Tuesday one billboard asking if Albertans were consulted on the bill is being displayed across the street from the legislature.
Government house leader Joseph Schow dismissed the Opposition's concerns, saying the NDP doesn't want to offer input on the bills and just wants them scrapped.
"The NDP has shown zero interest in helping us on legislation.”
The government used its majority in the house to reject a string of amendments proposed later Tuesday by the NDP.
However, Schow said there are other ways to get feedback from Albertans, including town halls.
"This isn't the House of Commons, we're not gonna give at least 40 hours of debate again. We're not going to let them hold it up," he said.
Schow also rejected the idea that public feedback was being ignored, even though every riding in Edmonton is represented by the Opposition.
"We have lots of stakeholders that we meet with regularly here in Edmonton, whether they support us or not," he said.
Since the UCP took power under Kenney in 2019, the special time limit has been invoked 54 times, compared to four times under the NDP’s four-year mandate.
The government is now on pace to use the power 18 times this session, since Smith won last year's election.
The legislature sitting is scheduled to finish Thursday, but it could see members break for the summer as early as Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus survives vote calling for his ouster
Greg Fergus survived a vote to oust him as House of Commons Speaker on Tuesday, but with close to half of MPs expressing a loss of confidence in him, he faces a precarious path forward in maintaining order in Parliament.
'It was hell': Israeli mother held hostage with her children describes 51 days in captivity
Hagar Brodutch, her three children and four-year-old neighbour were kidnapped by Hamas-led militants from their home in Kfar Aza, Israel on Oct. 7 and held for 51 days. They were released in November, but Brodutch says her thoughts are never far from those still being held in Gaza.
'Unruly passenger' forces WestJet flight to make emergency landing in B.C.
A WestJet flight heading to Calgary had to make an emergency landing in northern B.C. Monday due to an incident involving an 'unruly passenger,' Mounties say.
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
Teen dies after being hit by train in N.W. Calgary
A teenager has died after being hit by a train in northwest Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.
Black bear kebabs make family sick with parasitic worms
It was supposed to be a celebration, but one family’s unique meal of black bear meat sent several members to the hospital instead.
'It's his vacation too': Jimmy the baby goat joins 2-week road trip across Canada
After Jimmy the baby goat was shunned by his mother, a New Brunswick man took the kid on a two-week road trip across Canada.
The double-level airplane seat is back. This time, there’s a first-class version
It’s the airplane seat design that launched a thousand memes and kickstarted a media storm. And now the double-level seat is back – only this time, with a twist.
New COVID-19 subvariants become the dominant strains in Canada
More than four years after COVID-19 effectively shut down the world, two new variants of COVID-19 have become the dominant strains of the novel coronavirus in Canada.
