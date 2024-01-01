Alberta government reinstates fuel tax, raising gasoline prices by nine cents per litre

Starting Monday, the Alberta government raised gasoline prices by nine cents per litre, a move some drivers in Edmonton are unhappy about.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, the province says Albertans will continue to save four cents per litre on gas and diesel in the first three months of the year and that they will continue to benefit from lower fuel costs when oil prices are high.

It means a bigger expense for drivers filling up their gas tanks, however.

“Everytime the prices go up means our income goes down, and it's hard," Larry Aubin said on Monday while filling up his vehicle's tank in Edmonton.

The price increase is based on the cost of crude oil. That's because the price of West Texas Intermediate is under US$80 per barrel -- it's coming in around US$71, but the timing of the fuel tax's reinstatement is something Alberta's Official Opposition doesn't agree with.

“People have had to cut back on Christmas to be able to afford their groceries, so this is actually a terrible time," NDP MLA and energy critic Kathleen Ganley told CTV News Edmonton.

The government is expected to provide an update on the fuel tax near the end of March.