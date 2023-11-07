EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alberta government report on supervised consumption 'pseudoscience,' says medical journal

    A supervised drug consumption site has opened in Lethbridge, Alta., after the city recorded more than 54 overdoses in recent weeks, some from what police are calling a potent batch of a dangerous street opioid. A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A supervised drug consumption site has opened in Lethbridge, Alta., after the city recorded more than 54 overdoses in recent weeks, some from what police are calling a potent batch of a dangerous street opioid. A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

    A paper in a prominent medical journal says an Alberta government report that influenced safe drug consumption policy is so badly flawed it's harming people and should be withdrawn.

    The paper in the Canadian Journal of Public Health calls the government's 2019 report into seven supervised consumption sites pseudoscience.

    It says the United Conservative-commissioned report is biased in three major ways, all of which distort its findings against such sites.

    It points out the government study was not peer-reviewed, unlike the journal article.

    Lead author Ginetta Salvalaggio from the University of Alberta, one of 14 co-authors, says the government's paper has been cited widely by opponents of safe injection sites despite its weakness.

    She calls the report "creating evidence" and says there are real dangers to basing decisions on bad data.

    Salvalaggio points out that 2023 is shaping up to be the deadliest year on record for opioid poisoning in Alberta.

    A spokesperson for Alberta Health was not immediately available for comment. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party are keeping the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday, advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later today, the Senate is also set to vote to advance a Conservative private member's bill seeking further carbon price exemptions for certain fuels used in farming.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News