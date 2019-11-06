Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer will release the government's rural crime plan today.

The announcement comes after Schweitzer's "rural crime tour" of 18 Alberta communities over the last several weeks.

He set out to hear concerns from rural Alberta residents following a dramatic spike in crime rates in the province.

Statistics Canada data from July 2018 showed rural Alberta has a 38 per cent higher crime rate than urban centres.

The UCP government campaigned on a promise to crack down on rural crime, with Kenney pledging $10 million to hire 50 prosecutors and support staff to address an influx of criminal cases.

The province also recently announced an additional $20-million investment to add more drug treatment courts, an alternative form of justice for non-violent drug offenders.

Schweitzer's rural crime tour took him to towns including Bragg Creek, Red Deer, Lacombe, Slave Lake, Grande Prairie, Airdrie, Lethbridge, Drayton Valley and Medicine Hat.

The noon news conference is being held at a ranch in Wetaskiwin County. It will be streamed live on CTV News Edmonton's website.