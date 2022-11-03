Alberta Halloween candy package tests positive for fentanyl: RCMP
Mounties in Alberta have requested urgent lab tests after a package of Sour Patch Kids handed out on Halloween returned a "presumptive positive test" for fentanyl.
Parents in the central Alberta town of Rocky Mountain House turned the package over to police after noticing it was open and there were pieces of something strange inside, RCMP revealed Thursday.
"This presumptive test for the presence of Fentanyl is concerning. While RCMP conduct an investigation into the circumstances of this incident, RCMP further encourage parents to take extra precautions in examining all candy obtained on Halloween," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said.
"Unsealed candy should be immediately disposed of. Should you find any suspicious items in your candy, please contact the Rocky Mountain House RCMP or your local police."
Savinkoff said the test means it's also possible that someone had fentanyl residue on their hands when they handled the package. He added there was "obvious with no intent to camouflage it in the candy."
RCMP couldn't say when the more fulsome test would be complete, but they wanted to warn the public because fentanyl is dangerous.
Tampering with Halloween candy is very rare in Alberta, Savinkoff said, and they've had no additional reports of suspicious substances in candy.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alex Antoneshyn and Evan Kenny
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
5 things to know about the Liberals' fall economic update
Beyond the top-line debt projections and the analysis of how Canada seeks to soften the impact of a potential recession, the fiscal update offers key details that shed light on Liberal priorities. Here's a look at five highlights.
Most funds raised for 'Freedom Convoy' protest were returned or confiscated
An investigation has found that most of the $25 million raised by the "Freedom Convoy" was either returned to donors, or ended up in an escrow account awaiting the results of a civil lawsuit.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination
A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home.
Rare Pikachu, Kobe's sneakers - a hidden vault guards it all
The ordinary brown brick building, tucked within a nondescript block on a street in Delaware, would probably not garner much attention if it weren't for the razor wire and armed guards outside -- hints that something important lay inside, possibly even precious.
BREAKING | Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers’ strike
The Ontario government is vowing to fight what they are calling an "illegal strike" by education support workers on Friday as mediation between the two parties fell apart.
WATCH LIVE | Public inquiry hears about divisions within 'Freedom Convoy' leadership
One of the main spokesmen for the "Freedom Convoy" says he did not agree with a proposed deal, struck between organizers and the city of Ottawa, that would have seen truckers move their vehicles out of residential areas.
Independent lab finds 'troubling' levels of cancer-causing chemical in more types of dry shampoo products, report alleges
High levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, have been detected in more brands and batches of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure, an independent laboratory.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigating alleged plot against former mayor Naheed Nenshi
Calgary police are launching an investigation into an alleged scheme to entrap former mayor Naheed Nenshi, the service confirms.
-
Eugenie Bouchard cancels National Bank Challenger appearance due to illness
Eugenie Bouchard withdrew from the upcoming Calgary National Bank Challenger tournament Thursday due to illness.
-
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Saskatoon
-
Arrest caught on camera: Saskatoon police investigate officer use-of-force
Saskatoon police are conducting an internal investigation following an arrest caught on camera.
-
Saskatoon mom consumed with rodent infestation in her apartment
A woman living with her son in a Saskatchewan Housing apartment complex in the Eastview neighbourhood of Saskatoon wants something done about the rodents in her building.
-
Saskatoon police respond to transit bus collision
Saskatoon police responded to several collisions Wednesday evening, including one involving a city bus.
Regina
-
Parents rally for stronger school safety protocols in response to alleged threat made in Pilot Butte
Parents are calling for stronger safety protocols to be implemented at Pilot Butte School following an alleged threat from a student last month.
-
57-year-old man killed in collision near Churchbridge, Sask.: RCMP
A 57-year-old man from Langenburg, Sask. was killed in a two vehicle collision on Highway 16 near Churchbridge, Sask. Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said in a news release.
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy students request another meeting with government officials
Three former students of the Legacy Christian Academy were at the Sask. Legislature on Thursday to request another meeting with members of government.
Atlantic
-
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
-
Striking school workers rally outside N.S. legislature as negotiations set to resume
About 350 striking workers from the South Shore and Annapolis Valley regional centres for education held a rally outside the Nova Scotia legislature Thursday.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, American family member of victims lost faith in Mounties
U.S. citizen Jennifer Zahl Bruland says the murders of her father and stepmother in Nova Scotia's mass shooting led her to stop believing in the quality of Canada's national police force.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers’ strike
The Ontario government is vowing to fight what they are calling an "illegal strike" by education support workers on Friday as mediation between the two parties fell apart.
-
These schools will close for Ontario's education worker walkout on Friday
Here's where the major boards across the Greater Toronto Area currently stand as 55,000 education workers prepare to walk off the job on Friday.
-
This is how many Toronto childcare operators opted into the $10-a-day program
Approximately 84 per cent of the licenced childcare centres in Toronto opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of the deadline for applications on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Health officials urging Quebecers to stay home when sick, wear a mask
Quebec public health officials are recommending people reintroduce face masks into their routines when they are feeling unwell, as respiratory viruses — COVID-19 and others — are circulating in the community.
-
CLIMATE FEATURE
CLIMATE FEATURE | Inuit community leads Arctic shift to clean energy: hydroelectric project to replace diesel
For many years, Inukjuak, like many communities in the north, has relied on diesel to heat homes, keep the lights on, and power its institutions. Now, for the first time in the region, construction is underway on a massive hydroelectric project. When it's completed, it will replace diesel at the community's primary source of energy, and provide a surplus which Inukjuak will sell to Hydro-Quebec.
-
Quebec solidaire says it will now swear oath to King, introduce bill to make it optional
All 11 members of Quebec solidaire (QS) now say they will pledge allegiance to the King after refusing to do so for days.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers’ strike
The Ontario government is vowing to fight what they are calling an "illegal strike" by education support workers on Friday as mediation between the two parties fell apart.
-
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Public inquiry hears about divisions within 'Freedom Convoy' leadership
One of the main spokesmen for the "Freedom Convoy" says he did not agree with a proposed deal, struck between organizers and the city of Ottawa, that would have seen truckers move their vehicles out of residential areas.
Kitchener
-
These Waterloo region schools are set to close Friday as CUPE workers strike
Tens of thousands of school support workers are set to walk off the job on Friday despite the provincial government imposing legislation that will make a strike illegal.
-
Grand River Hospital seeing increase in children with respiratory illness, including RSV
Grand River Hospital (GRH) says it’s seeing an increase in the number of young patients coming in with respiratory illness, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
-
Kitten stuck inside traffic pole rescued by Brantford city staff
The City of Brantford’s Traffic Services team helped rescue a kitten in a traffic pole at the corner of George Road and Toll Gate Road earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers’ strike
The Ontario government is vowing to fight what they are calling an "illegal strike" by education support workers on Friday as mediation between the two parties fell apart.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead in Hwy. 144 crash involving three commercial vehicles, OPP say
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been killed in a crash on Highway 144 involving three commercial vehicles and the road is remaining closed for repairs.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rainbow school board changes course, closing Friday
As the labour dispute between the Ontario government and provincial education workers escalates, the Rainbow District School Board has decided to close its schools on Friday as unions withdraw services.
Winnipeg
-
'We are no longer going to put up with the heinous acts of crime': Stefanson
Premier Heather Stefanson is saying enough is enough when it comes to crime in Manitoba.
-
Manitoba sees increase in COVID-19 cases, another 11 deaths
The number of weekly COVID-19 cases in Manitoba has increased, with another 11 deaths reported.
-
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s hospitalized COVID-19 population continues unexpected decline
The surprising downward trend in B.C.'s hospitalized COVID-19 population continued this week, with the number of test-positive patients in hospital dropping to 286.
-
Man in critical condition after being struck by train in Kamloops over Halloween weekend
Mounties in Kamloops responded to nearly 500 calls over Halloween weekend, including a collision between a train and a pedestrian.
-
Fatal stabbing in East Vancouver marks city's 10th homicide
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 37-year-old man in East Vancouver Wednesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Youth flee from suspicious man at View Royal bus stop, RCMP investigating
West Shore RCMP are looking into a concerning incident that caused two girls to flee from a man who was waiting at a bus stop in View Royal, B.C., on Tuesday.
-
University of Victoria satellite bound for orbit this month
As a youth growing up in Kaslo, Biarki Weeks used to gaze up into the dark Kootenay night sky and wonder about the stars. Now, the third-year University of Victoria electrical engineering student is looking forward to a career with one foot in space.
-
B.C. says old-growth logging at historic low, but conservation group calls finding a 'slap in the face'
The British Columbia government says old-growth logging has fallen to historic lows in the province, but one conservation group says the government continues to hide where that logging is happening. "The evidence out on the land obliterates the NDP's claims that it’s doing any better."