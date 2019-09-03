Education and health are outlined as two areas where Alberta overspends, says a report delivered to the UCP government on Tuesday.

A "blue ribbon panel" directed in May to examine the province's fiscal situation has found "Alberta has a spending problem."

"Our findings should be of concern to all Albertans," said the panel's chair, former Saskatchewan finance minister Janice MacKinnon, on Tuesday.

The panel reported operational education funding for K-12 schools saw an 80 per cent increase between 2004 and the 2018-19 school year.

For the same time period, inflation and enrolment increased 33 and 25 per cent, respectively.

The panel also found Alberta spends more per post-secondary student than British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario—the latter by more than $15,000.

Health spending, measured at $20.4 billion or 42 per cent of Alberta's operating costs, was also found to be higher than Canada's three largest provinces.

In 2017-18, Alberta's per capita health spending was $5,000, while Quebec's was $4,550, B.C.'s $4,400. and Ontario's just $4,300.

Since 2002, Alberta's health expenditure grew 188 per cent, while that of the other three provinces compared in the report grew between 95 and 125 per cent.

MacKinnon's panel also noted Alberta's debt could exceed $100 billion in four years, and interest payments could grow to $3.7 billion per year.

"The Panel believes there are ample opportunities for the government to bring spending in line with other provinces and, in the process, achieve better outcomes," the report reads.

MacKinnon, Finance Minister Travis Toews and the NDP were expected to respond to the report Tuesday morning.

The panel's findings will be used to guide deliberations before the UCP unveils its first budget in the autumn.

This is a developing story. More to come…