Alberta has spent $833K to enforce Kananaskis Conservation Pass so far this year
Since its inception, the United Conservative government's Kananaskis Conservation Pass program has faced tough criticism.
The pass has generated $7.1 million since April 2022, and in that same time frame, the government has spent $833,000 to enforce compliance and hand out fines to those who don't "pay-to-play."
An invoice obtained by CTV News shows Alberta paying St. Albert contractor Global Traffic Group over $166,000 per month to conduct compliance checks and enforce the pass.
The province is on track to pay the contractor around $2 million by the end of the fiscal year.
"We're going to watch closely how it works this year, it's a three-year contract. We can cancel with a year's notice, and at the end of three years, we can assess it then and understand how well it's working and if we need to move to a different system," said Whitney Issik, Alberta's environment and parks minister.
"At the end of the day, the more enforcement, the better because at the end of the day, we want to be fair to everybody but we want to make sure that at the end of the day that people really understand the value of the pass, and I think they do."
Just over 70 per cent of plates which have been scanned by the contractor have been compliant with the new rules.
Last year, the pass made $12 million in revenue with $3.5 million of that being used to reopen the visitor information centre and hire over 30 new seasonal positions to educate people on the pass and conduct compliance checks.
The Environment and Parks ministry says every dollar of that $12 million has been reinvested into the region:
- staffing, including more than 30 new seasonal positions ($3.5 million)
- hiring and supporting conservation officers in K-Country ($1.5 million)
- running the Kananaskis Country Public Safety Program ($1.5 million)
- operating subsidized facilities including the Canmore Nordic Centre ($1 million) and William Watson Lodge ($750,000)
- planning infrastructure upgrades to the Canmore Nordic Centre ($1 million)
- regional transit initiative with the Town of Canmore ($994,000)
- investing in local volunteer trail organizations ($550,000)
- supporting visitor services and information centres ($500,000)
- contracting traffic management services ($350,000)
- grooming winter trails ($250,000)
- increasing support for search and rescue operations ($100,000)
The pass costs you $15 per day or $90 for the entire year per vehicle, but many argue that's too steep and the government isn't being transparent about where the money is going.
"It's a distraction, and also a slippery slope for the government to be imposing user fees in areas where we want Albertans to connect with nature, and yeah, visitor impacts need to be managed but that shouldn't be filtered by user fees," said Carolyn Campbell, conservation director with Alberta Wilderness Association.
"There does need to be a good visitor management strategy, and conservation, and enforcement of rules, but that should be funded by general revenues because Albertans are really managing and holding these priceless protected areas in trust for our children and grandchildren, we don't think the government should be imposing user fees."
The NDP have repeatedly promised to scrap the pass if elected.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer and sunnier for the weekend
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What can the world expect from King Charles III?
Following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne after more than 70 years as the heir apparent.
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
How the royals deal with Prince Harry, Meghan and their children will be a key theme of the post-Elizabeth era.
King Charles III, Camilla greet well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles III made his first public appearance on Friday since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he greeted crowds in London.
'Home away from home': A look back through Queen Elizabeth II's official visits to Canada
Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II officially visited Canada more than 20 times, a place she regarded as a 'home away from home,' ranging from sweeping royal tours to visits for anniversaries and special events.
'Our beloved Queen is dead': British newspaper front pages day after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Here's a look at how British newspapers are commemorating the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday in Scotland at the age of 96.
King Charles III to give first televised address at Buckingham Palace as monarch -- how to watch
King Charles III will speak to the public in a televised address today as the new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
96-round gun salute honours the late Queen Elizabeth II
Ninety-six rounds of artillery were fired, one every ten seconds at saluting stations across the U.K. and overseas, to honour the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Balmoral Castle: The Scottish residence where Queen Elizabeth II spent her final days
Queen Elizabeth II spending her final days at Balmoral Castle underscores the importance of the estate in her life, as well as Scotland's role in the United Kingdom, a royal expert tells CTV News.
Calgary
-
Alberta has spent $833K to enforce Kananaskis Conservation Pass so far this year
Since its inception, the United Conservative government's Kananaskis Conservation Pass program has faced tough criticism. The pass has generated $7.1 million since April 2022, and in that same time frame, the government has spent $833,000 to enforce compliance and hand out fines to those who don't 'pay-to-play.'
-
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Early rain leads to a cool Friday in Calgary
More sweater weather in Calgary Friday.
Saskatoon
-
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
-
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
Sask. leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death broke on Thursday, reactions poured in from Saskatchewan leaders and dignitaries on social media.
Regina
-
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
-
Driver caught going 142 km/h fined nearly $1K
A $932 fine and a vehicle impound was recently issued to a motorist clocked at more than 140 km/h, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
Atlantic
-
King Charles III to give first televised address at Buckingham Palace as monarch -- how to watch
King Charles III will speak to the public in a televised address today as the new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
-
A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits to the Maritimes
Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Maritimers are reflecting on her many visits to the region. Here's a look back at the times the Queen has visited the Maritimes.
-
What can the world expect from King Charles III?
Following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne after more than 70 years as the heir apparent.
Toronto
-
'She worked bloody hard': Elton John pays tribute to The Queen at Toronto show
British icon Sir Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeh II at his final Toronto show Thursday night, calling her an “inspiring presence to be around.”
-
What can the world expect from King Charles III?
Following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne after more than 70 years as the heir apparent.
-
Police make arrest in downtown hit-and-run, appeal for assistance identifying victim
Police have arrested a suspect in a downtown hit-and-run from earlier this week and are appealing to the public for assistance as they continue to work to identify the victim.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: CAQ wants to make Quebec City province's 'second metropolis'
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is promising to increase immigration to Quebec City as part of a plan to turn the provincial capital into Quebec's 'second metropolis.'
-
Quebec election: Parties resume campaigning after death of Queen Elizabeth II
CAQ Leader François Legault is set to hold a news conference in Quebec City, a day after he briefly paused his campaign due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
PQ leader objects to Quebec flag being lowered for Queen's death
Political leaders in Quebec were paying their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.
Ottawa
-
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
-
What can the world expect from King Charles III?
Following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne after more than 70 years as the heir apparent.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
Kitchener
-
'I don’t get to see my son grow up': Guelph, Ont. mother raises awareness about rare 'Childhood Alzheimer's'
Joseph Saliba enjoys activities that most eight year olds typically like, such as being tickled and riding his bike. However, unlike most children, Joseph has a rare genetic metabolic condition called Sanfilippo Syndrome, commonly referred to as “Childhood Alzheimer’s.”
-
Listowel mother of four remembered by acts of kindness
Acts of kindness have been spreading throughout Listowel all day as a local woman who died of cancer this summer is being remembered for her warm and generous spirit.
-
11-year-old in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Woolwich crash
Waterloo regional police are warning motorists to expect road closures in the area of Katherine Street and Sawmill Road in Woolwich Township after a crash involving a pedestrian.
Northern Ontario
-
Not just an older person's disease: North Bay man shares his story
A two-day music festival and beach volleyball tournament are happening on the weekend in downtown North Bay in support of a 31-year-old local paramedic battling stage 4 colon cancer.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for some northern communities
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings on Friday morning for several communities near the northeast corner of Lake Superior.
-
What can the world expect from King Charles III?
Following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne after more than 70 years as the heir apparent.
Winnipeg
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
'I was really, really disappointed': City of Winnipeg will not waive $20K fees for Osborne Village arson victim
The owner of an Osborne Village convenience store – the site of a deadly arson – will have to pay $20,000 in fees if she wants to rebuild, after a motion for the city to axe the hefty bill failed at city hall.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's death prompts changes in Manitoba's court system
With Queen Elizabeth II's passing Thursday, some changes are expected in Canada, one of those changes involves the Manitoba's court system.
Vancouver
-
Memorial and tributes for the Queen grow across British Columbia
Memorials are growing across the province as British Columbians mourn the loss of the Queen.
-
Security video of suspects connected to fire that destroyed Downtown Eastside church released by police
Vancouver police have released security of three suspects they believe are connected to a fire that destroyed a church on the Downtown Eastside earlier this summer.
-
Single region behind B.C.'s surge in COVID-19 patients in hospital
The total number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals surged to 324 on Thursday – an increase that can be traced entirely to one region of the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Only 1 Victoria city councillor is seeking re-election this year
Big changes are in store for Victoria City Hall, now that Coun. Sarah Potts has announced she's not running for re-election in the upcoming municipal election. Potts was the last of the city's eight councillors to declare their intentions for the election. Five councillors, including Potts, are not seeking re-election, while two others are running for the mayor's seat, leaving their councillor positions open.
-
No charges against those arrested in Nanaimo murder investigation: RCMP
Three days after a 29-year-old man with a developmental disability was stabbed to death in a downtown park, the Nanaimo RCMP say the people who were arrested in connection with the murder have been released from custody without charges.
-
B.C. lieutenant-governor delivers remarks on Queen's death
The Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia expressed her condolences to the Queen's family, saying her long and steadfast reign touched entire generations of Canadian families. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin spoke at Government House in Victoria on Thursday afternoon.