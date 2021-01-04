EDMONTON -- An Alberta health-care worker died after contracting COVID-19, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Monday.

Sources told CTV News Joe Marie Parrenas Corral, a 61-year-old health-care aid at Bethany Riverview in Calgary, died on Dec. 28.

He's the first health-care worker to die of COVID-19 in Alberta since the pandemic began.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear that an Alberta health-care worker has passed away as a result of COVID-19,” he said.

“I want to extend my condolences to this person’s family, friends, loved ones and colleagues at this difficult time."

There is a COVID-19 outbreak at Bethany Riverview.

Alberta has reported 1,142 COVID-19 deaths.

