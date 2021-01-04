EDMONTON -- An Alberta health-care worker died after contracting COVID-19, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Monday.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear that an Alberta health-care worker has passed away as a result of COVID-19,” he said.

“I want to extend my condolences to this person’s family, friends, loved ones and colleagues at this difficult time."

The worker is from the Calgary zone, an Alberta Health spokesperson confirmed to CTV News.

Alberta has reported 1,142 COVID-19 deaths.