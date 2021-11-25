Alberta health minister apologizes for QR code issues, possible data breaches

Edmonton -

The province is reassuring Albertans that issues with an update to Alberta’s proof of vaccination QR code are being worked on.

“I do want to apologize to Albertans who may have experienced some issues when accessing the updated vaccine record for travel,” Health Minister Jason Copping said in the Legislature Thursday. “I want to assure the House that department officials are urgently looking into it.”

“They’ve notified the Office of the Privacy Commissioner that there may have been some breaches.”

Copping did not elaborate on how many Albertans, or what type of information, may have been affected by potential data breaches.

The province had originally announced that a new QR code which meets the federal travel requirements would be released Wednesday. Many Albertans experienced an error when trying to access the new record, and eventually a message was posted to the government’s website stating the new record would be unavailable while the issues were worked out.

Albertans are able to access the previous version of the QR code, which is only valid for use within the province.

The health minister did not specify exactly when the new record would be available, but said it would be ready by the federal deadline on Nov. 30.

Sarah Hoffman, NDP health critic, said the province had months to prepare for a smooth rollout.

"Instead, we see government scrambling and causing confusion and fear," Hoffman said.