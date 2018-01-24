Alberta Health Services (AHS) announced Wednesday that dozens of patients who visited a Stony Plain emergency department, and received a vaccine to prevent tetanus, were being notified that it may not have been effective.

Officials said the dTap vaccine administered at the WestView Health Centre in Stony Plain may have been ineffective, due to “incomplete temperature monitoring of a vaccine fridge.”

The issue was discovered on December 29, 2017 – when it was found the temperature of the vaccine fridge had not been recorded properly.

The dTap vaccine prevents diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, and it is used in an emergency department to update immunizations for patients at risk of contracting tetanus.

Officials said 131 patients who visited the emergency department at WestView are being notified.

AHS said the risk of infection is low, but AHS is notifying patients and recommending they get re-immunized.

Only individuals contacted directly by AHS are considered impacted by this issue.

A news release from AHS said: “AHS regrets that this issue has resulted in an impact to our patients and we have ensured that proper monitoring is now in place.”