EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services employees, including frontline healthcare workers, will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

AHS announced its vaccine mandate on Tuesday and required all workers to be fully immunized by Oct. 31. The latest day employees can get their second dose to be in compliance of the new policy is Oct. 16.

“This is an extraordinary but necessary measure to help protect our vital frontline healthcare teams and help us maintain a safe environment for all patients and clients” said AHS president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu.

The mandate also applies to employees at Alberta Precision Labs, Carewest, CapitalCare and Covenant Health, as well as contracted continuing care providers and healthcare workers.

AHS employees who can't get vaccinated due to a medical reason or a reason protected under the Alberta Human Rights Act "will be reasonably accommodated," AHS said.