EDMONTON -- After dozens of hospitals in Alberta have faced staffing shortages that created reduced service levels or temporary closures, health officials will provide an update about Alberta Health Services (AHS) emergency capacity.

In a media release sent Thursday evening, AHS says it will provide an update on acute care and emergency department capacities at facilities across the province.

The update is scheduled for Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Dr. Verna Yiu, AHS president and CEO, and Deb Gordon, AHS vice president and chief operating officer, are expected to provide the update.

At least 20 AHS hospitals and care centres – including McLennan, Fairview, Rocky Mountain House, Consort, and Elk Point – have been forced to reduce service levels since Jan. 1.

Rural Alberta has faced the majority of closures or service disruptions, while even Edmonton’s largest hospital, the Royal Alexandra, has faced bed closures.

Tyler Shandro, health minister of Alberta, has maintained that staffing shortages have occurred due to residual pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic and staff vacation schedules.

The official opposition has called the situation “unprecedented” and “dangerous” to Albertans. Rachel Notley, leader of the official opposition, has been calling on the government to create a plan to help keep Alberta’s hospitals open without reductions in service.

More to come…