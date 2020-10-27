EDMONTON -- Alberta Health will update its COVID-19 numbers at 3:30 p.m. — a day after the province recorded a single-day record with 1,440 cases.

Active cases of the coronavirus increased to another pandemic high of 4,477 infections on the heels of Saturday’s record-breaking 572 positives.

“This weekend’s COVID-19 numbers tell the story clearly,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said. “We have now crossed a tipping point, and are losing the balance we have been seeking.”

Alberta also reported seven deaths over the weekend: four in the Edmonton zone and three in the Calgary zone.

There are 118 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, with 16 of them in ICU.

Alberta has reported 25,733 cases and 307 deaths to date.

SOCIAL GATHERING RESTRICTIONS

The continued spike in cases prompted new restrictions from the chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says it’s now mandatory to keep social gatherings to no more than 15 people in the Edmonton and Calgary zones to curb the spread of the disease.

Alberta’s two largest cities have the majority of coronavirus cases with 1,786 in Edmonton and 1,366 in Calgary.

“We are following the evidence and implementing a targeted measure that will help reduce transmission and limit the risk of cases growing exponentially in both cities,” Hinshaw said. “These social gatherings tend to be less structured and can struggle to implement key measures like physical distancing and hand washing to reduce the risks of exposure.

