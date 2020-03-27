EDMONTON -- Groups representing healthcare workers and Alberta Health Services have agreed on new standards for the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE), Covenant Health (CH), the Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA), the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) and AHS released a joint statement on March 27.

Every patient will receive a point-of-care risk assessment before any interaction to determine which PPEs are required, the groups said.

"It is critical that the appropriate steps are taken to protect the health and safety of all health care workers while they provide high quality care to Albertans and prevent exposure to and transmission of COVID-19," the statement reads.

The agreement includes giving healthcare workers access to masks, N-95 respirators or approved equivalents, gloves, face shields or goggles and fluid-resistant gowns when they are within two metres of suspected, presumed or confirmed COVID-19 patients.

It spells out the employers' commitment to making the equipment available and providing information on how PPEs should be used.

The available supply of PPEs will be assessed on a regular basis. Alberta does not have a shortage at this time.

"The employers commit to continue to explore all available avenues to obtain and maintain a sufficient supply," the agreement says. "In the event that the supply of PPEs reach a point where current supplies are anticipated to last for only 30 days (i.e. a shortage), or where utilization rates indicate that a shortage will occur, the employers will be responsible for developing contingency plans in consultation with the unions and applicable Joint Worksite Health and Safety Committees to ensure the safety of health care workers."

The groups affirmed their commitment to working together to address any issues or problems that come up and to providing high quality healthcare to Albertans.