Alberta hits record number of opioid-related EMS calls, half of them in Edmonton
The number of responses by emergency medical services across Alberta reached a new high last week, half of them in Edmonton.
According to provincial data, EMS answered 339 calls to opioid-related events for the week of June 26, with 170 of them coming in the capital city.
The number of such calls have been rising over the last five weeks before reaching its current zenith. The record number of opioid-related calls to EMS provincially had recently set a new record with 277 the week before, surpassing the 276 that were recorded the week of Nov. 29, 2021. Edmonton's previous record was 162 calls, set the week of July 26, 2021.
Calgary, too, set a record last week with 111 calls, beating a previous high of 96 set two months ago.
The publicly available data for EMS responses related to opioid-related events goes back to the start of 2018.
Greg Rehman, the president of the Edmonton Fire Fighters' Union, says one of his primary concerns centres around the ability to maintain and grow staffing levels needed to address the rise in the number of calls along with the growth of the city.
“As the calls continue to increase, that puts more strain on the resources that are currently able to respond to such calls," said Rehman, who sometimes works on the front lines himself. "We continue to make our marks responding to all calls. It’s just that we need to continue to keep pushing for additional resources and supports for our frontline staff to ensure that those services are still being delivered to the public."
At an announcement Thursday morning for a new addictions treatment centre near Calgary, Premier Danielle Smith said the government plans to continue on its current plan to address the crisis, which is centred on a recovery-oriented approach.
"This is the answer that we have. We do not believe there is such a thing as a safe supply of opioids," she said during the announcement on the Siksika First Nation. "We believe that we have to have pathways for people to get out of this terrible addiction."
She said the particular drug on the market now is mixed with a tranquilizer, making the use of naloxone – which can be administered to people to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids – less effective.
Petra Schulz, one of the founding directors of Moms Stop The Harm, a network of Canadians affected by substance use-related harm and death, says the government needs to change its approach to address the rising numbers.
"Without harm reduction measures to keep people alive and well, people don’t live long enough to make it to recovery," Schulz told CTV News Edmonton. "During their first mandate, they announced 11 (new treatment facilities) … They opened one."
She said the government's one-track approach not only doesn't address the need for harm reduction, it's "not working" at all given the continued spikes in case numbers.
"That is a huge failure, which is born out with the highest death rates that we have ever seen," Schulz said. "A lot of politicians say it’s (either) recovery or harm reduction. No, you need both. Keep people alive, give them a chance to get well.
"This is an emergency, and the government needs to treat it like an emergency, not create some hypothetical system that might do something tomorrow, because people are dying today."
with files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
Here’s what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Experts are expecting another interest rate hike this month, here's what that means for homeowners
Economists are predicting Canadians might see another interest rate hike next week and say homeowners who are already financially vulnerable will have a tougher time making mortgage payments.
OceanGate, owner of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, suspends operations
The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five onboard, said Thursday it has suspended operations.
Why these six foods are key to reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes: study
A new global study led by Canadian researchers found that not eating enough of six key foods may be linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and related deaths in adults.
Optimism in Canadian economy growing, but most still say economic conditions are bad: poll
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. shows a positive shift in the perception of economic conditions among Canadians, but more than half still say the economy is 'bad' or 'very bad.'
Twitter threatens to sue Meta over Threads platform
Twitter has threatened to sue Meta Platforms over its new Threads platform in a letter sent to the Facebook parent's CEO Mark Zuckerberg by Twitter's lawyer Alex Spiro.
Ex-PM Stephen Harper seeks closer ties with Hungary's Viktor Orban
Former prime minister Stephen Harper says he wants closer ties between right-leaning political parties including the Conservative Party of Canada and the Hungarian government, which has been accused of democratic backsliding.
Quebec only outlier on Ottawa health deal as Nunavut, Yukon and N.W.T. sign on
Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut all signed on to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's health funding offer Thursday, leaving Quebec the only holdout on the new accords.
Calgary
-
Flash flooding in northwest as severe storm warning issued for Calgary
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Calgary at 5:59 p.m.
-
Woman found dead in Calgary park wasn't murdered, but was dumped after death
Calgary police say the death of a woman whose body was found in a southeast park earlier this week isn't criminal, but they do believe she was moved after she died.
-
Calgary Fire Department urges precautions on city waterways to prevent injuries or drownings
Members of the Calgary Fire Department are reminding Calgarians to stay safe on the city’s waterways this summer and to take extra precautions in an effort to prevent injuries or drownings.
Saskatoon
-
Woman forced to work at multiple Sask. restaurants against her will, police say
Two men face charges including human trafficking and sexual assault for allegedly forcing a woman to work at multiple restaurants around Saskatchewan, police say.
-
Saskatoon's food bank is seeing a record number of monthly users and nearly half are kids
The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre is seeing its highest number of monthly users ever, and many of them are children.
-
Pandemic pet surrenders causing problems at Saskatoon shelters
Following a pandemic adoption boom pets are now being turned back over to Saskatoon shelters, sanctuaries, and pounds at an unprecedented rate.
Regina
-
Woman forced to work at multiple Sask. restaurants against her will, police say
Two men face charges including human trafficking and sexual assault for allegedly forcing a woman to work at multiple restaurants around Saskatchewan, police say.
-
Saskatchewan has longest waits in Canada for hip and knee replacement surgeries
A Saskatchewan NDP health critic says the province not only has the longest wait times in Canada for hip and knee surgeries, it ranks well below other jurisdictions.
-
Van Gogh exhibit offers guests an immersive experience of his work
A new kind of art gallery has made its way to Regina, offering guests an immersive and up close experience of Van Gogh’s work.
Atlantic
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended through the weekend
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are cancelled this weekend due to an ongoing mechanical issue onboard the MV Confederation.
-
Heat warning blankets most of New Brunswick
After all the rain recently seen across New Brunswick, most of the province now sits under a heat warning, with temperatures well over 30 degrees.
-
Second man charged with first-degree murder after Dieppe man shot, killed
A second New Brunswick man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after the shooting death of a map in Dieppe.
Toronto
-
Video shows riders scrambling for safety after stabbing on Toronto subway
A video has surfaced online that appears to show the moments following a serious stabbing on a subway near Eglinton Station on Thursday.
-
Toronto cop who pointed gun at Black teens in 2011 found guilty of discreditable conduct
An Ontario policing tribunal has found a Toronto police officer guilty of discreditable conduct for pointing a firearm at two Black teens.
-
'What's up with the traffic in Toronto?': Tom Cruise asks in recent interview, Chow responds
Ahead of the release of his latest summer blockbuster, Tom Cruise was asked if he would accept what some Toronto residents might consider a truly impossible mission: Can you keep a cool head in the city’s traffic?
Montreal
-
Arrest of Quebec influencer in fake-crime case points to lack of social media education: expert
The arrest of a Quebec influencer who allegedly faked crimes to boost his popularity exposes the need for better education about social media and the law at a time when online figures are constantly pushing boundaries, one expert says.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Montreal police ask for help to find girl, 14, not seen since Wednesday night
Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl not seen since Wednesday night. Megan Dawn Michalak was last seen at around 10 p.m. on July 5 near the Lionel-Groulx Metro station in the Southwest borough.
-
Lac-Megantic marks 10th anniversary of rail disaster that killed 47 people
The community of Lac-Megantic, Que., gathered for a commemorative mass on Thursday to mark the 10-year anniversary of the rail disaster that killed 47 people and destroyed parts of the town centre.
Ottawa
-
Centre Block rehabilitation project to cost more than $4B
It’s a multi-billion dollar project that’s being called the largest heritage rehabilitation project in Canada’s history. Parliament Hill remains under construction and despite COVID and convoy occupation delays, the decade-long project remains on track.
-
Casselman's drinking water safe despite colour: municipality
The municipality of Casselman is reassuring its residents the drinking water is safe despite the dark colour and smell that could be present.
-
Online influencer faked crimes to gain popularity, Gatineau police allege
Gatineau Police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old social media influencer from Quebec after he allegedly posted videos of fake crimes online in an effort to boost his following.
Kitchener
-
'It has a rotten vegetable-type smell': Putrid water in Puslinch creating confusion
Some people living in Puslinch are having to plug their noses in their own homes because of the smelly water coming from their pipes.
-
Waterloo region real estate market shows signs of 'rebound': WRAR
The real estate market is showing signs of rebounding, with 780 homes sold last month, according to the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR).
-
Waterloo region’s new outdoor shelter off to a successful start says operator
Waterloo region’s new outdoor shelter is off to a successful start with occupancy nearing capacity, according to operators.
Northern Ontario
-
Company reports progress in dealing with northern Ont. dam breach
While repairs are not yet completed, officials in Iroquois Falls said Thursday afternoon that progress has been made in dealing with a partial breach of the Twin Falls dam.
-
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
-
Emergency services express concern over Twitter’s new restrictions
Some emergency services agencies in northern Ontario are reacting to Twitter's decision to limit the number of tweets users can see on a daily basis.
Winnipeg
-
Search for women's remains in landfill rests with Ottawa, Manitoba premier says
A Manitoba grand chief said Wednesday she will continue to push for a landfill search for the remains of two slain women, despite being rejected by the Manitoba government.
-
Is time running out for Winnipeg's 120-year-old clock?
From the top of Winnipeg's old 'Gingerbread' city hall to the inside of Portage Place Shopping Centre, the city's historic clock has been ticking for 120 years. Now a question mark hangs over its future.
-
Man dies in hospital after being Tasered by Winnipeg police, watchdog investigating
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who died in hospital after he was Tasered by Winnipeg police officers.
Vancouver
-
Eclectic, free and clothing optional: 9 weekend events worth checking out in Vancouver
There are plenty of quirky events to check out in Vancouver this weekend. Whether you’re looking to get dressed up or take it all off, the list of items below offer low-or-no-cost options to spend time with a variety of communities in the city.
-
'It's certainly not normal': Black bear tranquilized in New Westminster neighbourhood
Police and conservation officers spent much of the afternoon tracking a bear through a residential neighbourhood in New Westminster Thursday.
-
Metro Vancouver issues air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke, heat
High temperatures and smoke from wildfires burning across the province have prompted an air quality advisory for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanichton hospital ER to close overnight for two months due to staff shortage
The Vancouver Island health authority is closing the emergency department at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital overnight for the next two months.
-
Vancouver Island woman charged for driving twice the speed limit near Port Alberni
Mounties say a woman in her 40s from Vancouver Island was charged with excessive speeding after she was clocked travelling more double the speed limit in a construction zone near Cameron Lake, east of Port Alberni.
-
All Langford highrise tenants forced to vacate building now eligible for emergency funding
The City of Langford says the remaining money that was raised during a fundraiser for the displaced residents of the RidgeView Place apartments is now available to all former tenants of the evacuated building.