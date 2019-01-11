

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The Edmonton Oilers will celebrate the energy sector when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 22.

The Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) plans to host more than 200 members of the oil and gas industry, and their families, at Rogers Place.

“This has been a tough time for many people in the industry and their families,” OEG CEO Bob Nicholson said in a press release. “We know the importance of this industry to our business and our community and this night is a way for us to show them our support.”

Oilers, Flames support non-profit energy campaign

The Calgary Flames showed solidarity to the energy sector Wednesday night with a logo on the Scotiabank Saddledome ice that read ‘I Love Canadian Oil & Gas.’

The campaign was created by Action Canada—a non-profit that has organized or attended rallies across Alberta and the rest of the country, including the Bighorn Country proposal in Drayton Valley.

Their recent exposure caught the eye of the Flames. “We do want to help them get that message out,” President John Bean said.

OEG Spokesperson Tim Shipton told CTV News the Oilers like Action Canada’s oil and gas awareness campaign.

“It’s an important time,” Shipton said. “This isn’t just something Albertans should care about.”

The Oilers, who are in the process of inviting their guests, will release more details about the celebration in the upcoming days.

With files from Dan Grummett