Alberta holds accession ceremony for King Charles III

The Alberta government held an accession ceremony for King Charles III Thursday afternoon.

Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani, Premier Jason Kenney and several MLAs attended the ceremony at Government House in Edmonton.

Lakhani, Kenney and Justice Minister Tyler Shandro signed a proclamation of accession for the new King of Canada.

All attendees sang God Save the King.

The legislature will hold a session at 1:30 p.m. to celebrate the Queen’s life and public service, and offer condolences to the Royal Family.