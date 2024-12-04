EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alberta information watchdog concerned as warnings about government bill not heeded

    Dale Nally is sworn into cabinet as Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction in Edmonton on Oct. 24, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press) Dale Nally is sworn into cabinet as Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction in Edmonton on Oct. 24, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)
    An Alberta government bill proposing changes to freedom of information rules has passed third and final reading in the legislature despite the province's information and privacy watchdog warning they will "significantly degrade" transparency.

    The bill, now awaiting royal assent, creates a number of new exemptions for what documents can be provided to members of the public upon request.

    Those new exemptions include any document created by or for the premier, government ministers or the provincial Treasury Board, including correspondence like emails.

    Additional exemptions include documents containing background and factual information used in behind-the-scenes policy and legislation development, and communication between political staff and government ministers.

    Last month, Alberta's information and privacy commissioner Diane McLeod sent a letter to Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally outlining more than two dozen concerns she had about the bill.

    But she said in a recent interview that she wasn't expecting the government to heed her concerns, as she says she made her position clear before the bill was even tabled.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.

