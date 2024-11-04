Alberta introduces bill to establish Condo Dispute Resolution Tribunal

The province is introducing a new bill to encourage quicker payments for construction projects and improve governance in condo communities.

Bill 30 would propose changes to three pieces of legislation: The Condominium Property Act, The Prompt Payment and Construction Lien Act and The Public Works Act.

If the bill is passed, it would establish a Condominium Dispute Resolution Tribunal.

“A tribunal dedicated to resolving common condominium disputes would provide an affordable and accessible alternative to taking disputes to the courts,” said Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally on Monday at the legislature.

“Particularly for those matters that regularly occur and are not typically taken through the court process.”

The mandate and enforcement powers of the tribunal hasn’t been defined, but the province says those details will be outlined in regulations.

Nally says he heard the need for effective dispute resolution after consulting with about 200 stakeholders.

The minister couldn’t say when the new tribunal will be established.

Bill 30 will also make changes to condo governance and make it so any “comebacks” on units will be treated as condo fees, requiring owners to pay them back promptly.

The province plans to implement the changes, if the bill is passed, in spring 2025.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Chelan Skulski