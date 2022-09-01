'Alberta is worth celebrating': First annual Alberta Day kicks off

Premier Jason Kenney kicked off the first ever Alberta Day on Thursday.

Kenney spoke in the Reconciliation Garden at the Alberta legislature grounds on Thursday morning.

“We believe Alberta is worth celebrating, and it is worth taking a moment to pause and express gratitude and appreciation for the vision and sacrifices of those who preceded us,” Kenney said.

Heannounced the inaugural Alberta Day in July. The date, Sept. 1, was chosen to mark the anniversary of the day Alberta entered confederation in 1905, the government said.

While Alberta Day takes place this year on Thursday, most official events are planned for the weekend, including a performance by Brett Kissel at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the legislature grounds.

There will also be beer gardens, food trucks, legislature tours, and a market for local makers.

A full schedule of events is available online.