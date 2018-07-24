An Alberta Justice spokesperson has confirmed to CTV News that dozens of inmates at the Edmonton Remand Centre are refusing provided meals.

CTV News has learned the facility was under a lockdown from July 13 to 15 due to a number of instances of inmates suffering medical distress.

At the time, officials said in two separate cases, two inmates were found unresponsive in their cells. One of those inmates died, the other was taken to hospital.

Six other inmates were also found in medical distress, and they were taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.

The Alberta Justice spokesperson said: “While we understand that the lockdown was challenging for inmates, it was necessary to ensure that facility was searched and that there was no illicit contraband that would harm inmates and staff.”

Officials said on Monday, July 23, about 200 inmates refused to eat provided meals that morning, and on Tuesday morning, about 150 inmates refused breakfast.

Inmates still had access to food from other sources, officials said, including canteen purchases.

Officials are working with inmates to determine and address their concerns, while Alberta Health Services staff monitors their health.