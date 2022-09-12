Alberta justice minister asks human rights chief to step down after calls from Muslim community
Alberta's justice minister has asked for the resignation of the province's chief of the Alberta Human Rights Commission just months after he assumed the position.
Lawyer Collin May was appointed chief of the commission in May this year, after three years of being a member. He was to begin his duties as chief effective July 14 and serve a term of five years.
On Monday, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) released a letter it sent to Justice Minister Tyler Shandro signed by 28 Muslim organizations and mosques in Alberta calling for May's resignation over comments he made in a book in 2009.
May reviewed Israeli-British historian Efraim Karsh's book "Islamic Imperialism: A History," where he said Islam was not a "peaceful religion misused by radicals" but is "one of the most militaristic religions known to man."
"It is precisely this militaristic heritage that informs the actions of radicals throughout the Muslim world," May added in the review.
Despite the Islamaphobic comments, Said Omar, NCCM Alberta advocacy officer, said organizations remained committed to helping May meet with Muslim leaders so he "could reflect on his actions."
"Dates were put forward to Mr. May to meet with leaders of Alberta's Muslim community," Omar said. "He declined those dates. Then we proceeded to ask Mr. May to provide us with dates he would be available to meet, and unfortunately, Mr. May did not follow up."
"We have learned that Mr. May was also issuing demand letters threatening to sue his critics," the NCCM said. "We believe this is not conducive to building trust and mutual understanding."
The NCCM said it does not ask for "resignations lightly" and is not interested in promoting "reactionary culture wars," but May's behaviour "cannot" be tolerated while holding the position of chief of the human rights commission.
Omar told CTV News Edmonton in an interview that Islam is premised on the notion of forgiveness and redemption.
"Many of the Alberta Muslim community members have reached out to us and they were very shocked and disappointed that Mr. May expressed stereotypical views about Islam that no one holds to," he said.
Joseph Dow, Shandro's press secretary, told CTV News Edmonton that in July, May committed to meeting with Alberta Muslim community leaders.
After receiving the NCCM letter saying May had not met with them, Dow says, the province requested an explanation from him.
"After reviewing the explanation, Minister Shandro has asked for Mr. May's resignation," Dow added.
No further information was available from the province.
"In a time where brazen attacks on Muslims in Alberta have been growing, specifically targeting Black Muslim women wearing hijab, Mr. May's decision to threaten to sue his critics, while simultaneously suggesting outreach with Alberta's Muslim communities, have been extraordinary and shocking," the NCCM said.
Irfan Sabir, the NDP justice critic, said in a statement that Shadro "must listen" to the Muslim community.
"May was given an opportunity to apologize and make amends for these hateful views, but refused," Sabir said. "Instead, he threatened legal action against his critics."
"Muslims in Canada are targeted for harassment, assault, and murder purely because of their faith," Sabir added. "The views expressed by Collin May perpetuate hatred and are completely unacceptable for the chair of the Alberta Human Rights Commission."
CTV News Edmonton reached out to Alberta's Human Rights Commission for a response.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why it would be 'virtually impossible' for Canada to drop the Monarchy
Canada's Constitution makes it 'virtually impossible' for the country to end its ties with the Monarchy.
Toronto police officer killed in unprovoked 'ambush' attack
A 48-year-old Toronto police officer was fatally shot at close range and died at the scene in an unprovoked “ambush” attack during a lunch break in Mississauga Monday, police officials say.
London stores say they're struggling to keep stock of Queen Elizabeth II souvenirs amid spike in sales
Souvenir shops in London say they are struggling to keep up with demand for Queen Elizabeth II memorabilia following her death.
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
Will Canada have a national holiday in the Queen's honour? Officials still won't say
With Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral set to take place Monday, the Canadian federal government has yet to confirm whether it will follow the lead of other Commonwealth countries and announce a national holiday in the Queen’s honour.
As Charles becomes King, here's our Royal Family's new order of succession
With Charles becoming King, his sons and grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy. CTVNews.ca has illustrated the new order of succession.
Canadians who will be at the Queen's funeral: what we know so far
Preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are underway in London as Britain mourns the passing of its longest-reigning monarch. Along with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and the prime minister, Ralph Goodale will be one of three 'official mourners' from Canada. He said his office is working with others to determine how many more Canadians can attend.
'From hellfire to a freezer': Ont. woman says EgyptAir left passengers trapped on tarmac in sweltering heat
Passengers blacking out in extreme heat, children struggling to breathe and staff unresponsive to calls for answers and aid — this is the ordeal that Maya Hussein says she and her family went through on an EgyptAir flight last week while trying to return home to Canada.
DEVELOPING | U.S. urges end to hostilities along Armenia-Azerbaijan border
The United States is deeply concerned about reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and is calling for an immediate end to hostilities, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
Calgary
-
Voter support for Pierre Poilievre was heavily concentrated in southern Alberta
Pierre Poilievre became leader of the Conservative Party of Canada over the weekend and a lot of his support came from southern Alberta.
-
Mural project cancelled by Vernon city council after some deem it ‘scary’
Calgary artist Katie Green was preparing a mural series exploring mental health and the effects of homelessness and addiction, to be installed in the Okanagan city of Vernon, B.C.
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by CTrain in northeast Calgary
One person was killed after being hit by a CTrain in northeast Calgary on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Latest Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater data shows 4th highest levels of pandemic
The latest data based on samples of Saskatoon's wastewater show COVID-19 is on the rise in the city.
-
U.S. court appearance postponed for Saskatoon woman accused of faking death
A scheduled U.S. court appearance for a Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death has been postponed.
-
Saskatoon massage therapist charged for alleged sexual assault incidents spanning a 25-year period
A Saskatoon massage therapist is facing additional sexual assault charges.
Regina
-
Dillon Whitehawk stands trial for first-degree murder of Keesha Bitternose
A man convicted of two separate murders earlier this year is back on trial for a third first-degree murder charge.
-
'I’m quite frustrated': Mother in rural Sask. fighting school bus catchment process
A Saskatchewan mother is facing challenges getting bus service for her four children to attend school and is hoping catchment changes will become more publicized after appealing her denial.
-
More than a dozen vehicles involved in large crash near Morse: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP revealed in its weekly report that a large string of collisions occurred on Highway #1 near Morse on Sept. 5.
Atlantic
-
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: Former Mountie says he quit over quashed alert system proposal
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has heard from a former Mountie who says he became so frustrated trying to get the RCMP to adopt a new public alerting system that he quit the police force.
-
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer killed in unprovoked 'ambush' attack
A 48-year-old Toronto police officer was fatally shot at close range and died at the scene in an unprovoked “ambush” attack during a lunch break in Mississauga Monday, police officials say.
-
TIMELINE
TIMELINE | What we know about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer and the hunt for the suspect
Here is a timeline of what we know about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer and the hunt for the suspect.
-
'Utter shock': Communities mourn victims of violent Ontario shootings
Condolences and messages of support started to trickle in on social media hours after two people, including a police officer, were killed and multiple others were injured in shootings across the Greater Toronto Area.
Montreal
-
18-year-old injured in alleged assault by 3 teens at Montreal college
An 18-year-old man was injured Monday after he was assaulted with a weapon inside a Montreal college (CEGEP).
-
Legault, PQ leader say new Habs captain Suzuki should learn French
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon wasted no time in suggesting that new Habs captain Nick Suzuki needs to learn French to better connect with the Canadiens' fan base.
-
Shots fired in schoolyard in Montreal's Anjou borough; no victims located
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after shots were fired at a schoolyard in the Anjou borough Monday evening.
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | Up to 75 mm of rain possible in Ottawa starting Tuesday
A rainfall warning is in effect for Ottawa with meteorologists forecasting as much as 75 mm of rain starting Tuesday.
-
Some Ottawa residents conflicted over Queen's legacy
As thousands line Scottish streets, mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many others say the death of the monarch brings complicated reflections around her legacy and her role in British colonialism.
-
Murder charge laid in Nepean woman's death
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Nepean woman.
Kitchener
-
'It is going to happen … 100 per cent': Local CUPE president believes an education vote to strike a certainty
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 workers, is set to open voting for strike action from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 – and the local president says the likelihood of a strike is 100 per cent.
-
Some in Indigenous community face conflicting emotions over Queen’s death
The Indigenous community in Waterloo region is reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II with some calling their relationship with the Crown, complicated and strained by a complex colonial past.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Northern researcher promotes better ways to help people quit smoking
A habit that is the top cause of preventable premature death in Canada is more common in northern Ontario than in the rest of the province, says researcher Dr. Patricia Smith.
-
Volunteers needed to help feed Subury's vulnerable population
It's another huge impact of the pandemic. Many non profits like the Elgin Street Mission that rely on volunteers to operate and deliver many social services are running low on people willing to give of their time.
-
Biggest food donation day of the year coming soon in the Sault
The biggest donation day of the year is soon coming for St. Vincent Place in Sault Ste. Marie. Officials said Monday that it is sorely needed.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police lay more charges against football coach after former student comes forward
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has laid additional charges against a high school football coach previously charged with sexual assault.
-
Victim of fatal crash not discovered until morning after: RCMP
A 30-year-old man killed in a single vehicle crash in Pinawa, Man. Saturday night was not found until the morning after.
-
RCMP searching for two kids who didn't come home after spending time with their dad
Manitoba RCMP are searching for two children who weren't returned to their mom after spending time with their dad.
Vancouver
-
Should Canadians get a paid day off for the Queen's funeral?
On Monday, Sept. 19, the day Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest, most Canadians will be at work or school. But some supporters of the beloved monarch are hoping Justin Trudeau will declare the day a statutory holiday.
-
Canada's international student population climbs – in part due to strong interest from India
Tania Kaushal is one of tens of thousands of international students from India pursuing an education in B.C., part of a growing population in the province and nation wide.
-
'We are struggling': B.C.'s municipalities plead for province to act on toxic drug crisis
The Union of B.C. Municipalities' 2022 convention kicked off Monday with drug decriminalization and the deadly overdose crisis taking centre stage.
Vancouver Island
-
'The rat population is increasing': Rodents a growing problem on southern Vancouver Island, says pest control expert
Rats are a growing concern on southern Vancouver Island, where their numbers are increasing and residents are reporting damage to their homes and vehicles. With inflation driving up the cost of food, a lot of people are planting gardens and that is a veggie buffet for rats, according to one pest control expert.
-
IIO clears Saanich police after man seriously injured during standoff
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Saanich police of wrongdoing after a man was seriously injured during a police-related incident earlier this summer. On July 7, Saanich police were involved in a tense standoff with a man on Cook Street near Oakmount Road. Police could be heard trying to negotiate with the man, who was standing at the scene of a crash behind a heavily damaged four-door sedan.
-
B.C. failing on promise to transform old-growth logging, environmentalists say
Two years after pledging to take a new approach to the management of old-growth forests, the B.C. government is failing to make the grade, environmental groups say. The province promised to act on 14 recommendations in an independent old-growth strategic review to protect the most at-risk big tree ecosystems while transforming forestry over a three-year period.