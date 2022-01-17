Alberta justice minister phoned Edmonton police chief to discuss distracted-driving ticket: police

Alberta Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu takes questions about Bill 81 on Nov. 4, 2021. Alberta Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu takes questions about Bill 81 on Nov. 4, 2021.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island