Alberta justice minister phoned Edmonton police chief to discuss distracted-driving ticket: police

Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu called Edmonton's police chief to discuss a distracted-driving ticket he received in 2021, the Edmonton Police Service confirmed to CTV News.

Madu, the MLA for Edmonton-South West, was pulled over and fined on March 10, 2021, police said.

"Minister Madu had concerns about the context of the traffic stop," EPS spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard told CTV News in an email.

Sheppard added Madu did not ask Chief Dale McFee to rescind the ticket.

"The ticket remains valid and was issued correctly."

CTV News reached out to the minister's office but has not heard back.