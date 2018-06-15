

The Canadian Press





Alberta is launching a pilot project to help victims of sexual assault learn about and assess their legal options.

Stephanie McLean, the minister for the status of women, said $700,000 will be given to the Elizabeth Fry Society for a three-year pilot project to deliver free legal advice.

The centres will provide lawyers who will outline options such as going through the criminal justice system and filing a human rights or civil claim.

McLean said victims often won't go to authorities for fear of not being believed and of being revictimized.

The project will launch in November in areas served by the Elizabeth Fry Society including Edmonton, Stony Plain, Sherwood Park, Fort Saskatchewan, Camrose, Red Deer, and some Indigenous communities.

McLean said sexual violence is the most under-reported crime in Canada, with only an estimated one victim in 20 coming forward.