Four of the leaders of Alberta’s political parties will face-off Thursday night starting at 5:30 p.m.

The event, which is expected to be the only leaders’ debate during the campaign, will run 90 minutes on CTV Edmonton, and online at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

New Democrat leader Rachel Notley, United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney, Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel, and Liberal Party leader David Khan will be asked about the issues facing Alberta by moderator Tara Nelson, anchor of CTV Calgary News at Six. Panelists will include Erin Isfeld, Kim Trynacity, Emma Graney and Courtney Theriault.

Voters have been encouraged to send their questions to calgarydebate@ctv.ca leading up to the event.