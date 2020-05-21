EDMONTON -- Alberta has the greatest proportion of small businesses to reopen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

Its survey shows 47 per cent of Alberta small businesses are now fully reopen.

"Small businesses want to do their part in flattening the curve by giving consumers the option to spread out over a larger number of smaller locations,” said CFIB president Dan Kelly.

"While it is good news that more firms are beginning to open across the country, it is important to keep in mind that 67 per cent of businesses remain fully or partially closed due to COVID-19,”

The survey found the to reasons for not reopening were government mandated closures (49 per cent), sales too low to make it worthwhile (36 per cent) and concerns over the health and safety of staff and customers (35 per cent).

The CCFIB represents small and medium-sized businesses with 110,000 members across Canadian industry.