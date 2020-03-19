EDMONTON -- Alberta's Legislative Assembly was adjourned until Friday morning as concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic ripple through the institution.

Speaker Nathan Cooper received notice that "the public interest requires the Assembly to stand adjourned until 10 a.m." Friday following discussions with Government House Leader Jason Nixon and Opposition House Leader Deron Bilous.

The assembly could be called back into the legislature on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as discussions continue over how the government will roll out its plan to help citizens struggling through the economic repercussions of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced the government would let Albertans apply for a $572-payout from the emergency isolation support package starting next week.

The fund will help Albertans in the immediate term until federal financial supports become available in April.

The government also announced new rules that place a moratorium on provincial student loan payments and defer utility charges for residential, farm and small commercial customers.