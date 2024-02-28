Alberta legislature spring session begins as government prepares to release budget

EDMONTON
    The Alberta legislature's spring session is set to start today, with health care expected to be a main focus.

    Premier Danielle Smith's government is planning to dismantle Alberta Health Services and has indicated legislation is coming to begin the process.

    AHS is to be replaced by four agencies while being reduced to the role of service provider in acute care.

    Thursday will see the release of the 2024 provincial budget.

    Smith said in a recent televised provincewide address that it will be balanced but fiscal belt-tightening is needed.

    She says softening oil prices means provincial funding won't keep pace with population growth in the budget.

